Americans Might Be Right to Lack Confidence in Military Leadership, But Not in Our Troops

Many Americans were shocked to see the recent Gallup polling that public confidence in the U.S. military is at its lowest level in more than two decades — at only 60%.

It’s no wonder when we consider the growing list of disappointing headlines about our armed services over the past few years. These include the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, scandals involving senior uniformed and civilian leadership, record-low recruiting shortfalls, failures in fiscal discipline, prioritization of politically divisive policies that do little to directly address combat readiness and an increasingly emboldened adversary in China. All have combined to create a crisis of confidence in what only five years ago had been our most respected institution.

The common thread in these troubling trends is that they are the result of the actions or inaction by senior Department of Defense (DOD) leaders, including flag and general officers, senior executive service personnel and political appointees.

What then can Americans say about our “troops” — the average armed service member, who is far lower in the chain of command? The answer is simple. Your everyday sailor, soldier, airman, marine and coast guardsman are the very best that America has to offer. Every day, I come across stories of inspirational action by our men and women in uniform. Here are a few examples from just this past month:

Navy sailor Anthony Anglikowski earned the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the Navy’s highest award for heroism not in combat. A search and rescue (SAR) medical technician and helicopter rescue aircrewman, this courageous hospital corpsman responded to a call in May 2021 to assist two hikers who fell during their descent of a challenging mountain formation in the Olympic peninsula. He helped hoist one of the hikers into his helicopter’s rescue basket, but the other hiker, who was deceased, had fallen into a 40-foot-deep icy crevasse with a raging waterfall flowing through it. At significant personal risk, Anglikowski rappelled down the slippery walls of ice, and through extraordinary effort, helped recover the hiker’s body, providing closure for her family.

Air Guard nurse Major Katie Lunning received the Military Times’ 2023 Airman of the Year award for ensuring 22 patients survived the suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in 2021. Additionally, this amazing airman treated over a dozen people at the international hospital outside of the airport before the blast. Armed with only a Beretta M9 pistol, she repeatedly pushed herself past throngs of Afghans clamoring to board military jets to safety and along several city blocks as the Taliban proclaimed victory from the streets, until she reached the hospital to care for her patients in critical condition.

Marine Corps Master Sergeant Kevin Haunschild earned a Bronze Star, also for his service during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Upon arriving at the airport in Kabul, this enlisted marine air traffic controller observed an Afghan Cessna aircraft with a blown tire abort its takeoff, which obstructed the airport's runway. He jumped into a pickup truck and managed to attach ratchet straps to the aircraft and tow it off the runway. When the noncombatant evacuation resumed, he then volunteered to go outside the wire to recover radio equipment from a stranded Afghan air traffic controller. With the critical equipment in his possession, he dodged frequent small arms fire from Taliban elements during his return to the air traffic control tower.

Army Specialist Rene Rodriguez was awarded the Soldier’s Medal, the Army’s highest award for noncombat valor. This brave soldier was in Hawaii driving home from work in October of 2022 when he came upon a man violently attacking a woman while a group of bystanders watched without intervening. Recognizing the woman’s risk of serious injury or death, he pulled over, pressed his way through the crowd, and intentionally positioned himself between the woman and the attacker, using his body as a shield. He endured numerous strikes himself, all while moving the woman into his vehicle to depart the scene, proactively protecting her until law enforcement arrived.

U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Caleb Halle received the 2023 International Maritime Organization Award for Exceptional Bravery at Sea for his heroic actions during the rescue of seven crewmembers of the tugboatLegacy in January 2023. When the tugboat was adrift in violently rolling seas off the coast of Ocean City, Md., he deployed to the tugboat from a helicopter, helping three survivors to safety in a rescue basket before the helicopter had to return to shore to refuel. Volunteering to remain on site to reassure the four remaining crewmembers, he assisted the relief helicopter when it arrived as darkness was falling, making conditions exceedingly difficult. He managed to hoist the four remaining tugboat crew to safety, and he was finally brought onboard the aircraft after getting knocked overboard into the freezing and turbulent water while enduring a potentially fatal leak in his survival suit.

America’s public opinion of the military has ebbed and flowed with the nation’s response to domestic and international events. Examples of these ups and downs include the failed Iran hostage rescue attempt, our overwhelming victory in the Gulf War, the illegal activity in the Iran-Contra affair, through the end of the Cold War with the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Whatever the case, our citizenry should keep faith with the rank-and-file members of America’s armed services. They answer a calling greater than themselves, and they make significant sacrifices to defend our democracy. While our current crisis of confidence could be warranted for DOD leadership, our support for individual service members should stay second to none.

Rear Admiral (ret.) Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., is the CEO of Ocean STL Consulting, LLC. He is a former acting and deputy administrator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), acting undersecretary and assistant secretary of Commerce, as well as an oceanographer in the Navy.