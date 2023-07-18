Generative AI is bound to change nearly everything humans do, but the first thing it is likely to change is the media landscape and, through them, our institutions. Some estimate that up to 90% of online content could be AI-generated by 2025. That means that we have to make some quick, collective decisions about how we are going to use and regulate this technology. To be successful, regulation must be developed in collaboration with experts in the field, and its aim should be to shape the technology for the public good. Any attempt to slow or stop its already rapid adoption is bound to fail.

This illustration photo taken on January 30, 2023 shows a phone screen displaying a statement from the head of security policy at META with a fake video (R) of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on his soldiers to lay down their weapons. With chatbots spouting falsehoods and cloned voices defrauding companies of millions, governments are scrambling to regulate AI-powered deepfakes. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Generative AI adoption has been among the fastest of any new technology in history: 35% of companies are already using it, 42% more are exploring it, and those numbers will only rise as the technology improves. Beyond AI’s business applications, natural language processing platforms like ChatGPT have surged in popular consciousness, effectively giving everyone access to their power, for good or ill.

Governments have noticed. The European Union is close to formalizing the AI Act, which would subject AI products to a formal review process before commercial release and restrict the use of AI in facial recognition. It’s a strict set of rules that has alarmed companies from Google to Heineken. A research paper from Stanford suggests that most major AI products fail to demonstrate sufficiently differentiated base models to clear the EU’s copyright threshold.

The U.S. isn’t far behind in the push to regulate. The Biden administration has proposed “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” and think tanks like the Brookings Institution are calling for quick regulation, lest the U.S. fall behind the rest of the globe in regulation and innovation.

Regulation is a good thing that can help AI develop in a positive way and mitigate risks. Because, make no mistake — there are real risks to AI. This is something the private and public sectors readily agree on. There is no shortage of petitions and public calls for caution, from Elon Musk to the World Health Organization. There are edge cases of large language models gone haywire, with disturbing results: Microsoft’s ill-fated Tay, which turned into a racist, and the medical chatbot that encouraged a fake patient to commit suicide are but two examples Many worry that AI-generated deepfakes will be used to influence the 2024 presidential election. There are also real concerns about discrimination — AI misidentifying people because of machine learning shortcomings related to race, gender, nationality, and other factors.

The threat that most concerns me is the existential risk generative AI poses to our media ecosystem.

If fake news and propaganda are amplified by AI without check, then the concerns about the 2024 election and political advertising are just the beginning. All the ways we consume information could be compromised. When it comes to media, we need assistive and not generative AI. That means AI can get content out into the world, but humans should always be creating it. We need humans in the loop to ensure that fact triumphs over fiction in our feeds. Smart regulation can ensure that AI evolves to support this model.

That’s easier said than done, of course. Regulation of this kind is hard because AI is complicated. To that end, here are four things government leaders should keep in mind as they look to regulate AI so that the technology is helpful rather than harmful.

Informed input - Good AI regulation will require strong public-private partnerships and between government officials and the people who actually understand and build this technology. Whether that means an independent regulatory agency, an external advisory committee, or something else entirely is less important than the speed with which we act. The most important thing is that AI regulation is shaped by experts and implemented by well-informed politicians.

Assistive AI - AI must remain a tool for people to use, not an independent, unregulated function. We must steer developers toward clear value-adds for society. These value-adds won’t be uniform across the board — a small business will use AI differently than a global manufacturer or a statewide agency. Regardless of any particular need, we must envision the best possible scenario for any AI use case and actively work to create it. Regulators can do this by creating favorable conditions for assistive AI — models that eliminate particular tasks and functions, but not entire people or jobs. We’ve done it before. The FCC Fairness Doctrine emerged from public-private dialogue to serve radio and legacy media.

Human accountability - Human accountability is essential to assistive AI. By building a human into a model’s functionality, you guarantee that each empowers the other. A human-in-the-loop is also the best stopgap against risky, inaccurate, or inappropriate outputs. Regulators should ensure that AI is designed to include humans in their operation.

Incentives for innovation and adoption - AI’s widespread adoption is inevitable. Regulators shouldn’t resist this fact. Instead, they should lay groundwork for a healthy, productive integration into society and the workplace. Government should support innovation to create a fertile environment for AI technology. This will ensure a safer, more efficient product in all its applications. Public institutions can also incentivize cooperation from developers and promote adoption and education throughout the private sector. This will go a long way to ensuring workers can use AI to the technology’s fullest potential with minimal disruption to the job market.

AI is the great technological development of this decade, and it will require thoughtful oversight. By employing experts to create assistive, human-led machine learning technology, we can make the marketplace better — but only if government leaders have the wisdom to seek help and encourage responsible AI use across sectors.

Joshua Brandau is the CEO of Nota, a technology company focused on creating tools that help streamline workflows in the publishing space; he formerly served as chief marketing officer of the Los Angeles Times.