Biden Wisely Tried To Cancel Students’ Debt — Now the Interest May Bury Them

Interest rates on student loans have shot up during the payment pause. As a result, students who have recently taken out loans will be facing higher costs when the pause ends. And the rates will continue to rise with expected Federal Reserve policy adjustments, which have increased interest rates impacting all types of loans 10 times since last March.

On average, the interest rate rose by 13% between the beginning and the end of the pause, expected around September. Even if President Biden’s stalled student debt cancellation plan happens, it won’t help the current 5.5 million student borrowers who will bear the burden of these rates for the 2023-24 academic year.

An undergraduate taking out a $10,000 loan will have to pay $1,475 more in interest over a standard 10-year repayment plan. Missing payments will become much more expensive with capitalization applied with these higher rates.

In an effort to contain the growth of interest, the Biden administration has established a new set of rules. However, they are so complicated that borrowers will have a hard time understanding what their interest payment represents. Some rules will limit future interest capitalization events; still others will limit interest accrual in excess of a borrower’s monthly payment. The government seems to lack funding to explain these changes or even to advertise that they exist. Surveys show that even before these changes, students could not calculate what they owe. In order to take advantage of these updated regulations, students will need to actively educate themselves and choose to opt in. This will result in an inequitable participation pattern, primarily benefiting borrowers who have the time and resources to navigate the new rules.

And these proposed changes will be expensive; they will cost $230 billion over 10 years, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.

There is a better way: Don’t charge interest. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) has introduced a bill that removes interest from the equation — so, interest-free loans — and pays for it by investing principal payments in a trust fund. The bill would offer student borrowers until the end of 2024 to refinance their loans.

The model for Courtney’s plan exists with the Federal Railroad Retirement Board, which was created by Congress in 2001 to pay federal railroad retirement benefits in a sustainable manner, at no cost to the taxpayer. The Railroad Retirement Board’s investment model – investing railroad employee and employer payroll taxes in a Trust Fund – has successfully supported retirees for the past 21 years. Courtney’s bill will provide that same long-term support for student loan borrowers.

Of course, Courtney’s plan would require congressional approval, which is a difficult undertaking in today’s environment. And it is safe to say that any reform of student loans awaits the Supreme Court’s verdict on Biden’s cancellation plan of $10,000 to $20,000 for most borrowers. But should the court reject cancellation, it will only spur the need for reform.

Several developed countries provide their students a better deal on interest than available here. Just last month, Canada made student loans interest free. This change will benefit more than 1.2 million post-secondary graduates in Canada each year. An average student borrower will save $520 per year, based on current interest rates.

The UK student loan structure is very similar to the U.S., which has motivated student protests there.

The most-quoted number concerning U.S. student loans is the gargantuan outstanding balance, amounting to $1.75 trillion. But ask a student borrower, and you will likely hear that it is the interest that kills. This is especially true if late fees and interest capitalizations prevent loan principal amounts from going down. We have a nation of students who do not understand what they owe. They will be among the most surprised when their bills rise in September.

Robert Hildreth is a former International Monetary Fund economist. He founded the nonprofit research and policy center Hildreth Institute, dedicated to restoring the promise of higher education. He is also the founder and chairman of the board of college access nonprofit Inversant.