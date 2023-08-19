New polls that were taken just before Donald Trump’s latest indictment in Georgia — his fourth — show that a clear majority of the American people recognize the seriousness of the charges facing the former president, while nearly two-thirds (63%) of American adults say they would not support him if he were the Republican nominee in 2024.

Moreover, nearly 7 in 10 (68%) Americans say that a felony conviction, of which Trump is facing multiple, should disqualify an individual from holding the nation’s highest office, per Quinnipiac polling.

Trump’s favorability rating is generally below 40% in national polling, and he continues to trail a weakened President Joe Biden in horseraces, currently by small amounts, but — given the four indictments with trials that may potentially occur before the election and the very high likelihood that Trump’s trial in Georgia will be nationally televised — it can only be assumed that, as the former President inevitably focuses on 2020 rather than 2024, his numbers among the wider electorate are unlikely to improve and are much more likely to decline.

Indeed, nearly 4-in-10 (38%) of registered voters say they view Trump less favorably following his recent indictments, with just 12% saying they view him more favorably, according to Quinnipiac.

So, does that mean Donald Trump cannot be elected again in 2024?

While it is certainly less likely now than before the four indictments, I wouldn’t be so quick to write Trump off entirely. With Joe Biden’s approval ratings unable to break above the low-40’s, a special prosecutor having been impaneled to investigate his son Hunter Biden’s activities and potentially Joe’s as well, and with increasing questions about Biden’s competence to do the job, it is not clear that Joe Biden is demonstrably stronger than a very weakened Donald Trump.

At this point, it is unclear whether either Trump or Biden could win a general election against a different opponent, although it is absolutely clear that should both men win their respective party’s nominations, neither is dramatically favored, and either could defeat the other.

Trump’s narrative surrounding this latest indictment, as it has been with all of them, will be that the indictments represent the weaponization of the justice department and legal system — both in the state of Georgia and nationally — against him, reprising the role he plays so well: a political martyr fighting against a Democratic-controlled “deep state” DOJ, FBI, and court system.

He will portray the entire prosecution, irrespective of the very serious issues involved, as being about politics and politics only, and an effort by the Democratic party nationally, and in a key state, to silence him.

And while this narrative is certainly not enough to elect him — a majority of the American people reject it already and do believe Trump acted illegally — it is at least a credible argument to keep him competitive in the election, especially as Republican attitudes have either not been impacted, or have actually become more pro-Trump in the wake of the indictments. To that end, other GOP candidates for the party’s nomination have proven unable or unwilling to take advantage of yet another Trump indictment, reinforcing his grip over the GOP.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as the visits the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Thus, for Donald Trump to be elected, the election would have to be more about Joe Biden — his competence and fitness to serve, as well as his performance as president — than it is about Trump.

That will happen only if Biden’s ratings continue to sink.

One has to go back to 1980 to look at the last time a Democratic incumbent president was in a situation where he was bordering on unelectable, and that was Jimmy Carter who had a 37% approval rating when Ronald Reagan won a landslide victory, taking with him the Senate, and helping Republicans to gain a net 35 seats in the House of Representatives.

With his very low approval rating overall, and a rating on the economy that is even lower (38%), per the RealClearPolitics average, Biden is perilously close to Carter’s numbers before that blowout defeat.

Further, the administration’s strategy of trying to sell ‘Bidenomics’ and the Inflation Reduction Act’s successes in the face of still-high inflation and rising interest rates at the very least suggests, based on the evidence so far, that it’s unlikely to be successful in improving the president’s slumping ratings generally, or his ratings on the economy specifically.

In that same vein, given the questions over Biden’s age, the deep unpopularity of Vice President Kamala Harris, whose approval rating — just 38% in recent polling — will likely force voters to question whether they can support the Democratic ticket, potentially suppressing Democratic turnout and giving Trump a boost in swing states, considering the energy of Trump’s base.

So, while the events of the last few months — and especially the last week — have clearly weakened the former president in the polls and made him seemingly unelectable, it’s much too early to write him off, should he win the nomination amid a seemingly endless battle with the justice system.

Douglas E. Schoen is a lawyer, political analyst and consultant. He advised President Bill Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, among other public figures. He is the author of numerous books, including “Power: The 50 Truths” (2023).