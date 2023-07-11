In the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn affirmative action, we see a sad retreat from our societal aspirations of equity and diversity that not only tramples upon the principles of social justice but also subtly communicates to minority students: You do not belong.

An overview of American higher education reveals an alarming underrepresentation of minority students. The struggle for diversity within the ivory towers of education isn’t just about representation; it's about correcting historical injustice and building the pipeline for a more inclusive society. Yet, despite the prevalent narrative that affirmative action has gone too far, it seems our institutions continue to sideline these marginalized communities.

I have witnessed this trend first-hand during my time at Brown, Harvard, and Yale. It was disconcerting to realize that, despite these institutions' rhetoric of inclusivity, finding "qualified" applicants from minority communities was perceived as challenging. But the question we should be asking is, "Why are minority students still disproportionately disadvantaged?" This problem doesn't reflect on the students but on a system that consistently fails them.

In my 12-person joint-degree program at Harvard Law School and the Harvard Kennedy School, from which I graduated last year, there were zero Black students. That metric might stun your average news consumer processing the discourse around affirmative action policies at elite schools. The trend is also reflected at the faculty level. At least as recently as 2022, for example, “The Kennedy School does not have a single tenured professor of Native American, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian, or Native Pacific Islander backgrounds, and only two tenured professors identify as Black.”

This persistent imbalance isn’t truly about a lack of qualified minority applicants. Rather, it points to the bias embedded in our educational system, favoring privileged demographics.

We must reckon with the fact that while we profess a commitment to diversity, we struggle to actualize it. This struggle isn't due to a scarcity of minority talent but to structural biases that restrict access to opportunities. A 2019 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, “found that 43 percent of white students admitted to Harvard University were recruited athletes, legacy students, children of faculty and staff, or on the dean’s interest list — applicants whose parents or relatives have donated to Harvard.” Moreover, the purportedly objective metrics offered by standardized tests have deeply problematic and racist roots, with admissions officers in the early 20th century using these flawed and biased quantitative measures to “limit the admissions of particularly undesirable ethnicities.”

The Supreme Court's ruling only amplifies these biases.

By overturning affirmative action, the court not only strips schools of a powerful tool for ensuring diversity but also sends a distressing signal to minority students that their struggles are unrecognized. This decision reveals the court's disturbing alignment with a conservative agenda that negates the effects of systemic racism and economic disparity on educational attainment. By invalidating affirmative action, the Supreme Court reaffirms its alarming stance: It is not the institution's responsibility to correct historical injustices.

It is essential to examine the court's argument. The notion that "colorblind" admissions processes ensure fairness is a dangerous oversimplification. It disregards the complex web of systemic inequalities that disproportionately affect minority students.

In reality, "colorblind" policies perpetuate disparities by ignoring the inherent advantages enjoyed by white students.

As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson explained in what is sure to be a historic dissent, “The best that can be said of the majority’s perspective is that it proceeds (ostrich-like) from the hope that preventing consideration of race will end racism … But if that is its motivation, the majority proceeds in vain. If the colleges of this country are required to ignore a thing that matters, it will not just go away. It will take longer for racism to leave us.”

The Supreme Court's decision underlines a larger issue. As a society, we are far from acknowledging — let alone addressing — the persistent racial disparities in education. With this ruling, the court chose to bolster a system that favors privilege over potential, legacy over merit, and uniformity over diversity.

Our society and our students deserve better.

We must challenge the Supreme Court's decision and renew our commitment to equal opportunity and diversity. We must push for policies that reflect the realities of systemic racism and work to ensure that every student, regardless of their background, has a fair shot at higher education. The promise of a more inclusive, equitable society depends on it.

Kaivan Shroff is a public interest attorney and senior advisor for the Institute for Education, a D.C. nonprofit. He worked as a digital organizer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and continues to organize for Democratic causes. He holds a JD from Harvard Law School, an MBA from the Yale School of Management, and an MPP from the Harvard Kennedy School. Follow him on Twitter @KaivanShroff