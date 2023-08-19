Thanks to the Supreme Court, abortion rights has become a voting issue. A voting issue does more than influence people’s opinions — it actually drives their votes, as we are seeing in ballot measures all over the country in the year since the court ended nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion rights.

The impact of the 2022 Dobbs decision first became apparent in last year’s election, when Democrats did better than expected in the first midterm following the election of a Democratic president. Democrats were surprisingly strong in 2022 state-level elections, gaining two governors, four state legislative chambers and a U.S. Senate seat. Abortion rights have been on the ballot in seven states since the Dobbs decision — blue states, red states and purple states. In every case, the anti-abortion side has lost.

In Ohio this month, state voters overwhelmingly rejected a law that would have increased the popular majority needed to amend the state constitution. The vote on a procedural issue drew record turnout for an August referendum. An abortion rights amendment establishing a state constitutional right “to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions” will be on the Ohio ballot in November. It can be passed by a simple majority of Ohio voters.

The issue of abortion rights is having a seismic impact on U.S. politics and could very well re-elect Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.

There appears to be a rule in effect: You can’t take rights away from people without provoking a fierce political backlash. That rule applies to gun rights and to abortion rights.

Today’s Democratic electorate is a coalition of old Democrats and new Democrats. Old Democrats are mostly white working-class voters from the Harry Truman era. Joe Biden, age 80, for example. Truman Democrats became the Democratic establishment, committed to three core Democratic values: the social welfare liberalism of the New Deal, the Cold War interventionism of the Truman Doctrine and, somewhat later, the civil rights commitment of the Kennedys and LBJ.

Each of those policies eventually caused problems for the Democratic Party. Southern whites and Northern white “Archie Bunker voters” started streaming out of the party in the late 1960s because of civil rights. Liberal Democrats revolted against the party’s interventionist foreign policy in Vietnam. Ronald Reagan led a revolt against big government — the taxing and spending policies of the New Deal and the Great Society.

President Biden is now the country’s leading old Democrat. His values are those of the traditional Democratic establishment: big government, civil rights and internationalism, exemplified by Biden’s leadership of the international coalition to support Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression.

The problem is that Democrats can no longer count on the loyalty of most white working class voters. There are not enough of them to win national elections anymore. What saves Biden and the Democratic Party are the new Democrats: young people, women, urban dwellers, college graduates, minority voters and progressives — in Republican parlance, “the woke.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is becoming the leading “woke” figure in American politics. Last month, she went to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s home state of Florida to criticize his attack on “wokeness” in teaching black history. Florida teachers, she said, “should not be told by politicians that they should be teaching revisionist history [of slavery] in order to keep their jobs.” That is the idea — articulated in new Florida teaching guidelines — that slavery had benefits for slaves.

Harris is a progressive black woman with immigrant roots, whose parents both earned Ph.D.s and who made her career in San Francisco, the most progressive city in the country. President Biden is a devout Catholic who used to vote in Congress against federal funding for abortion but whose views on abortion rights have evolved.

Harris has become the Biden administration’s leading messenger on the abortion issue, traveling around the country to articulate a passionate and defiant defense of abortion rights. In North Carolina, Harris said, “Extremist Republicans in Congress have proposed to ban abortion nationwide. Nationwide! But I have news for them. We’re not having that. . . . We will not allow you to destroy our most basic rights and principles.”

Given President Biden’s age, Republican candidates have taken to warning voters that “A vote for Biden is a vote for President Harris.” Chris Christie, Trump’s leading Republican critic, takes it one step further, warning Republican voters that “A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for Kamala Harris” (presumably because Trump would lose to Biden).

Democrats win by holding together a coalition of old Democrats who respond to President Biden’s call for “Bidenomics” and new Democrats who respond to Vice President Harris’s appeal to resist Republican extremism.

What holds them together? Two things: hostility toward Donald Trump and a furious backlash over losing a cherished constitutional right.

Bill Schneider is an emeritus professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable.”