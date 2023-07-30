Abbott’s Actions Are Not Solutions to America’s Border Crisis

The Department of Justice (DOJ) opened an investigation related to claims that under Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) leadership, the state placed “buoy walls” into the Rio Grande as a means of halting migrants. Simultaneously, reports emerged from Texas State Troopers alleging they were ordered to “push migrants back” to the Rio under illegal means, such as denying them access to drinking water and using razor wire barriers that were causing serious injury to people, including a woman who reportedly had a miscarriage while tangled in the wire. In response to the DOJ warning it would sue Texas over its “unlawful” border policies, Abbott said only, “I’ll see you in court, Mr. President.”

What were once immigration gimmicks — like flying migrants to blue states — have now become ominous tactics as Abbott and others move on to apparently more dangerous and uncharted waters. These alleged actions, if true, needed to be strongly condemned by all and should further spur the president to work with Congress to come up with real immigration solutions.

It will likely take time for DOJ’s investigation to determine what deterrents have been used at the Texas border, as well as whether they are illegal or unconstitutional. Regardless, we already know Abbot has taken a harsh stance against migrants through executive orders, law enforcement policies and disaster declarations.

That Abbott would be the one leading us on this path is no surprise. As governor, Abbott has consistently used militarized language when discussing migrants and the border. He often characterizes the situation of migrants at the Southern border as an “invasion” and implies the need for broad, executive, almost war-like powers to save Texas. He even seemed to encourage vigilantism against migrants through the use of civilian posse to identify and target migrants. He was the first state leader to systematically bus migrants out of Texas, a tactic copied by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

These policies appear not to be rooted in economics or deterring migrants but rather seem rooted in malice. For Abbott, DeSantis and former President Trump, among others, it looks like a race to the bottom to see who among them can be the harshest toward migrants while “owning the left” or their political opponents. These policies come with a hefty cost. It is estimated that Abbott has spent $12 million shipping migrants to East Coast cities over the last few years and an estimated $1 million to put in the buoy wall. This money could have easily been applied to cover the cost of school lunches of 1,800 students in Austin for two to four years. Significant amounts of government resources are routinely wasted on Abbott’s crusade against migrants as concerns mount about the treatment of migrants.

On the other side, you have a Biden administration and Republican governors across the country looking for sensible legal alternatives. The Biden administration has been focusing on decreasing the number of migrants at the border through legal means instead of publicity stunts. President Biden’s immigration parole programs saw immediate and significant decreases in the presence of Ukrainians, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Haitians at the border. Since Title 42 ended in May, Biden’s newly enacted policies resulted in a 50% drop in border encounters after a single month.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks about an illustration of new border security implementation during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Republican Govs. Spencer Cox of Utah and Eric Holcomb of Indiana have called on Washington to end its 20-year standoff with immigration reform, honing in on the need for compassion for migrants and policies that leverage immigration to aid American business. Yet, with both Biden and those wanting constructive pathways for migrants, their response has been muted on Abbott’s treatment of migrants. The militarization, scapegoating and dehumanizing language and actions against migrants call for forceful denunciation and the need for strong, succinct leadership.

Governors need to take their heads out of the sand on Abbott — and to a lesser extent, DeSantis. Abbott’s approach should not only be rejected and criticized but should kickstart stakeholders to mobilize and pressure Congress into enacting impactful policy change. The answers to our border crisis are not in gimmicks and scapegoating; they are in legal immigration.

Americans should all agree on immigration reform related to employment-based categories and asylum. In a country with nearly 10 million job openings, the U.S. immigration system’s current allowance for only 140,000 employment-based green cards per year is a disservice to business leaders that could otherwise sponsor available workers — especially during a national labor shortage. Meanwhile, U.S. immigration courts are flooded with asylum claims as migrants lack any other reasonable alternative means of legally remaining in the country. There are currently nearly 800,000 pending asylum cases, many of which are complex, and cases often take five to 10 years to adjudicate. Providing reasonable alternative pathways to immigrate could save resources, provide U.S. businesses relief and grant thousands of individuals an opportunity to fulfill their American dream.

In 1964, Ronald Reagan declared it was “time for choosing” what would be the proper role and scope of government. If the U.S. wants to lead the way globally, policymakers must transcend the immigration stunts that Abbott puts on display and prioritize political compromise. We will either tackle these problems with real solutions, or we will lean on harmful tactics, gimmicks and political theater — even if that cost is the very soul of this nation. It is indeed a time for choosing, and we will either be a forward-thinking America or Abbott’s America. We must make the decision quickly, and we cannot be both.

Chris Richardson is an immigration attorney, a former U.S. diplomat and an expert on immigration policy. He is also the co-founder of Argo Visa, as well as chief operating officer and general counsel for immigration consulting firm BDV Solutions. Richardson served as a foreign service officer in Nigeria, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Spain. He was the recipient of the State Department’s Superior and Meritorious Honor Awards. Richardson resigned from the State Department in protest of President Trump’s policy dubbed the “Muslim ban” and the former president’s derogatory statements about African countries. He has advised both Democratic and Republican members of Congress and their staffers in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate on critical immigration and foreign policy issues.

Ben McEuen is a senior immigration specialist at BDV Solutions, as well as a paralegal and Juris Doctor candidate at the University of Dayton School of Law.