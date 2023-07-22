Donald Trump may soon — for a third time in the past four months — be criminally indicted. One or more other indictments may be coming as well.

These serious charges highlight the extreme division and deep-seated polarization in our country over the possible conviction and imprisonment of a former president who is also one of the two leading candidates for president in the 2024 election.

This singular issue threatens to overwhelm our political system and deepen our national divide in the midst of a precarious international situation and an equally unstable, unsettled state of domestic affairs.

We have been repeatedly asked the same questions in conversations from across the political spectrum: “Is this country really going to put a former president of the United States in prison?” And “How can you imprison a former FBI intelligence analyst for three years and ten months for the very same crime Trump has been indicted for, and yet he might serve no prison time because he was once the president? What does that say about everyone being equal under the law?”

Former President Trump, already twice indicted (in New York City on state charges for allegedly falsifying business records, and federally in Florida for the alleged retention of classified documents and obstruction of justice), possibly faces two or three more indictments — in Georgia for alleged election interference and illegal pressure on local election officials, and the potential case in Washington relating to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Plus, there may be federal charges in New Jersey for illegal dissemination of classified documents.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Four or five separate felony cases running concurrently during the 2024 presidential campaign would threaten to tear America apart and keep us from focusing on the problems that deserve a national debate: income disparity, uncontrolled illegal immigration, inflation, crime, a failing educational system.

There is one way out of this political and legal morass: a Universal Plea Agreement covering all of Mr. Trump’s criminal cases, which would avoid the possible imprisonment of a former president.

Such a deal — agreed to by Mr. Trump, as well as the prosecutors and the judges in each case — would halt the distraction of endless pretrial court appearances, speculation about testimony, witnesses, judicial rulings, jury selection, the trials themselves, the verdicts, and then, of course, the biggest issue of all: the sentencing.

Mr. Trump may be publicly defiant about his fate in these cases, but privately he must know that his liberty is in serious jeopardy. Some of his defenders hold onto a thin hope — “All it takes is one holdout juror and he wins!” — but who wants to make that bet in four or five criminal trials?

Here are the outlines of a possible Universal Plea Agreement:

1.) The prosecutors — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and perhaps several state attorneys general by then — agree to suspend their criminal cases against Donald Trump;

2.) Mr. Trump admits his guilt and accepts personal responsibility for his actions in each case, in language to be agreed upon by all sides;

3.) Mr. Trump withdraws from the 2024 presidential campaign and agrees never to pursue any public office during the rest of his life;

4.) Mr. Trump forfeits all monies raised for the 2024 campaign, including in any political action committees he controls;

5.) Money raised specifically for his legal defense would be overseen by a court-appointed special master;

6.) If Mr. Trump violates the terms of this agreement, the prosecutors could resume their cases against him;

7) Judges overseeing each of these criminal cases would be asked by the prosecutors to accept this plea arrangement and not sentence Mr. Trump to serve time in prison or in home confinement.

What is in this for each side?

For Mr. Trump, he would be trading his political future for a guarantee that a judge would not lock him up. He also would save tens of millions of dollars in legal fees, not to mention the emotional and physical toll these trials would cost him and his family.

The former president would be hailed by many Americans as a statesman for placing his patriotic duty to the country ahead of his own political interests. That would be of profound national importance, arguably far more important than any electoral victories or defeats that might be in his future.

The respective local and federal governments would save enormous resources that could be redirected to other prosecutions. They can justify their prior investigations by citing Trump’s admission of guilt and responsibility.

For the Republican Party and its candidates up and down the ballot, they would not have to run again with Trump at the top of the ticket. A Universal Plea Agreement also would arguably take pressure off Republicans to pursue charges against President Joe Biden — in the absence of any clear and convincing evidence — since the proposed resolution of the various charges against Trump should help to tamp down partisan tensions.

Democrats could take comfort from Trump acknowledging legal culpability, forfeiting campaign funds, and being on notice that any violation of the agreement would subject him to further legal liability.

This arrangement would help President Biden if he and Attorney General Garland help to facilitate such a plea bargain in the national interest. They will have convinced Mr. Trump to do something no other former president has done: acknowledge committing crimes before, during and after his term in office. Former President Richard Nixon accepted a pardon without ever admitting his guilt; his vice president, Spiro Agnew, pleaded nolo contendre, never admitted his guilt, and avoided prison. Both went to their graves proclaiming their innocence.

In contrast, this Universal Plea Agreement would require that Mr. Trump admit his guilt and accept personal responsibility for his actions in each case.

It may be unprecedented to propose a Universal Plea Agreement for Mr. Trump — but so too is an ex-president who is a leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination facing multiple state and federal criminal charges.

Times of national crisis require bold, unprecedented solutions.

What would our nation look like if this Universal Plea Agreement were to be implemented?

This would be the beginning — and only the beginning — of bringing our nation together, reducing polarization and division, and allowing us to focus more directly on the serious domestic and foreign policy challenges facing us, such as Russia’s war against Ukraine and China’s threats against Taiwan.

Just as President Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of former President Nixon was designed to heal the country by ending Watergate’s “long national nightmare,” this Universal Plea Agreement could be a critical and important first step toward national reconciliation and unity.

Douglas E. Schoen is a lawyer, political analyst and consultant. He advised President Bill Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, as well as scores of Democratic and Republican candidates. He is the author of numerous books, including “Power: The 50 Truths” (2023).

John LeBoutillier was a Republican member of the House of Representatives from New York’s Sixth Congressional District, 1981-1983, and is the author of “Harvard Hates America” (1978). He and Schoen co-hosted “Political Insiders” on Fox News Channel from 2011 to 2016.