As things sit today, a number of problems face Joe Biden: Inflation and the economy, his age, and, of course, his son, Hunter, whose investigation on various accusations belatedly became a special counsel's case on Friday.

By far, the most important issue facing the Biden administration is the economy. Despite signs that inflation is slowing down, prices remain much higher than January 2021, when President Biden took office.

Shelter costs, an obvious necessity, continue to rise, and have the potential to go higher still, and the cost of both food at the grocery store and gas at the pump have begun to jump up, making people feel that inflation is higher than the stated level of 3.2%.

The Biden administration’s focus on ‘Bidenomics’ has produced little, if any, benefit as the president’s ratings on his handling of the economy are stuck below 40%, and the negative rating stands near 60%, according to RealClearPolitics polling aggregation.

Put another way, the administration’s economic message isn’t working and is unlikely to work in light of current economic conditions. What’s more — given the likelihood of a crisis in the fall over the federal budget — there’s a high level of uncertainty and a sense that chaos is right around the corner.

What then should the president do?

Biden needs to adjust his rhetoric and change his policies. He needs to talk about the very real pain people are facing and communicate an understanding that while we have made progress, he recognizes that there is a lot more that needs to be done.

Further, while combatting inflation and setting interest rates are the purview of the politically independent Federal Reserve, Biden can assist in the fight by reducing federal spending and displaying fiscal prudence.

If Biden is unable or unwilling to move to the center on the economy and recognize the very real pain people are feeling and the desire for fiscal discipline, it will redound significantly to his detriment in next year’s election.

On Biden’s age and public gaffes, there is very little he can personally do. This week’s gaffe, where he referred to the Grand Canyon as one of “Earth’s nine wonders” — there are seven — only underscores the importance of strictly limiting Biden’s public appearances.

The Republicans like to joke that Biden will run a basement campaign, but from where I sit, he does a lot better sitting in the basement, exposing himself in very limited ways under controlled circumstances, than he does when he is out and about.

Quite simply, the only reason Biden should be traveling the country is to raise money, and if he appeared in public only once a week, there would be very little downside to an already shaky political position.

To be sure, Republicans will mock Biden should he take this approach, but that should not lead the president or his handlers to think that greater exposure is of any great benefit to him — it isn’t. It only reveals his age, frailty, and his foibles.

Third, the scandal with the president’s son Hunter Biden.

Despite the fact that the White House has had to change its narrative from “The president never discussed his business with Hunter” to “The president was not in business” with Hunter, so far there has been no showing that Joe Biden, in any way, personally benefitted from his son’s business. Nor is there any showing that either Joe Biden or his son received the two $5 million bribes that have been alleged.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center on August 10, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. President Biden was celebrating the first anniversary of the PACT Act. George Frey/Getty Images

Indeed, while this is certainly a scandal of access — and gives off the whiff of improper influence-peddling — it is not clear that the President of the United States directly received any benefits.

And, while it is clear that the larger Biden family did benefit financially — to the alleged tune of more than $20 million — as a political matter, until and unless the scandal touches the president directly in ways that have not yet been proven, I think it is unlikely to impact the president’s numbers with Democrats or independents.

Of course, Friday's appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter's business dealings, and the Justice Department's motion to abandon a potential plea deal, could change everything, depending on how that investigation plays out.

In one sense, having a special counsel is good for the president because it clearly takes the case out of the hands of his Justice Department and eliminates a key campaign talking point: the Republicans' demand for a special prosecutor.

In another sense, however, it could be bad because it presumably will keep the Hunter allegations alive through and perhaps beyond the election — and it could expose the president to further questioning about what he did or didn't know about his son's activities. And that's not to mention what is surely a painful ordeal for Biden, seeing his son be investigated further and, perhaps, eventually charged.

Finally, what then needs to be done?

As we’ve seen, there is very little that can be done about Joe Biden’s position on the economy, which drives the bulk of his ratings, short of an overhaul of the administration’s messaging strategy vis-à-vis “Bidenomics” and a drastic change in the administration’s economic policy. His age is his age, and his frailties are his frailties. And the still-emerging scandal surrounding Hunter remains a wild card.

What the president can control is his own attacks on former President Donald Trump and the record of Trump’s administration. It certainly is the case that when someone else is facing legal problems, as Trump is, you want to let the problems play out without politicizing them — exactly what Trump is alleging is occurring now.

But what Biden can and should do is make the case, on issues, performance, and on chaos — or the lack thereof under Biden compared to Trump — that when voters compare the two administrations, there has been more bipartisan legislation and achievement under Joe Biden, that Trump is unqualified and unsuited for office, and on hot-button issues such as guns and abortion, Trump is far outside of the mainstream of the American people.

The polling so far shows that campaigning on those issues will work to the Democrats’ advantage, and as long as the president is able to position himself as committed to finding practical solutions to the nation’s problems, and the avoidance of any extreme personal, legal, or ethical challenges, Biden can improve his position with swing voters, suburbanites, women, and independents, based on the deteriorating ratings of the GOP and Donald Trump — a strategy that has worked for Democrats in the midterms in 2018, the 2020 election, right up through last year’s midterms where Republicans failed to deliver the much anticipated ‘red wave’ landslide.

Douglas E. Schoen is a lawyer, political analyst and consultant. He advised President Bill Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, among other public figures. He is the author of numerous books, including “Power: The 50 Truths” (2023).