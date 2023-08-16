Russian President Vladimir Putin and his “special military operation” are in a death-like dance in Ukraine and the improbable ballroom of Moscow’s choice is the small town of Kupiansk, situated a mere 25 miles south of Mother Russia’s border.

Seized in the war’s opening days, Kupiansk quickly became “a crucial logistics hub and supply route for Russia’s invading forces.” However, the Kremlin’s occupation of the city and its key north-south railway was short-lived. Kyiv liberated Kupiansk last fall as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s gritty Kharkiv counteroffensive.

Putin and his war effort have been reeling ever since, and not in the sense of a Celtic Reel dance.

Moscow has been rolling from one retreat to another — Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson — and becoming fixated on stationary targets, including Bakhmut, as if such battles were a “setting” movement in a “Reel.”

In that vein, Kupiansk is another attempt by Putin to fixate on a static target wherein Russia can bring to bear artillery — the backbone of its conventional ground forces and doctrine — and a seemingly endless supply of bodies, as they did in achieving a Pyrrhic victory in Bakhmut.

Putin’s artillery is only five miles from Kupiansk’s demolished city center and raining down on the town as Russian forces attempt to retake the city in a concentrated counteroffensive of their own. Kyiv is taking the threat seriously: Zelenskyy last week ordered the mandatory evacuation of “11,000 people from towns and villages near the northeastern front line.”

Russia reportedly has amassed 100,000 troops for an attack on Kharkiv, including Kupiansk, and according to Serhiy Cherevatvy, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has assembled 900 tanks, 555 artillery systems and 375 self-propelled guns in support. Zelenskyy dispatched one of his best generals to oversee and secure the defense of the region.

Ukrainian Army Land Forces Commander Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi — also in command of Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensives in and around Bakhmut to the south of Kupiansk — acknowledged that Russian ground forces are attempting to break through Ukraine’s defensive lines in the northeast. Thus far, according to former U.S. Navy Seal Chuck Pfarrer on his Indications & Warnings Twitter feed, Ukraine continues to “break up” Russian offensives aimed at Kupiansk.

Ultimately, however, the fate of Putin’s two-step dance in Kharkiv may have been decided already by the sidelining of Wagner Group mercenaries as a result of their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s short-lived uprising in Rostov-on-Don in June. Gone are the convicts-turned-troops easily thrown into Putin’s meat grinder.

Now, the Kremlin is faced with attempting to replicate Bakhmut by bringing to the dance raw conscripts and poorly trained and newly organized companies and battalions against a well-entrenched, NATO-equipped and battle-hardened Ukrainian army. Once again, Russia’s doctrinal reliance on mass in warfare is proving to be Putin’s Achilles heel.

Yet it is a price that Putin and his cronies in the Kremlin are willing to pay in an effort to change their crumbling war narrative. They need a win, anywhere. Modern technology, along with effective counter-battery fire, defeats mass on the Ukrainian battlefields.

Kyiv fully understands why Putin is attempting to switch up his dance card to Kupiansk and Kharkiv in the north, versus Kherson or Zaporizhzhia in the south. As Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar noted in July, after Moscow’s troop buildup was detected, “As soon as we seize the operational initiative and begin to advance, the enemy immediately activates in additional directions to distract and draw our forces there.”

Residents of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, walk past a building destroyed by Russian shelling on May 26, 2023. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south is starting to gain momentum, slowly and deliberately. As Pfarrer noted on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces reportedly “have established two pontoons across the Dnipro River at Kozachi Laheri” and Ukraine is “reported to be expanding logistical support” to its forces operating as a bridge hold across the river.

The Institute for the Study of War also reported various Ukrainian counteroffensive actions in its Aug. 14 assessment, including toward the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol near the Black Sea. If Ukraine seizes Melitopol, it would cut off the land bridge between the Crimean Peninsula and Russia — thereby isolating what Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander U.S. Army Europe, has described as “decisive terrain” of the war.

Kupiansk is Putin’s effort to distract a rattled Russian population and mil blogger community from the growing list of miscues badly undermining his regime’s competence and domestic standing: Repeated Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow. Multiple attacks on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. More Kamikaze USV strikes on Russian navy vessels in the Black Sea.

Midnight is approaching and the dance in Ukraine might soon be nearing an end. Although not the last act, Kupiansk very well could prove to be Putin’s last chance to achieve any semblance of victory.

Dancing as a legacy seldom ends well in Russia. In 17th- and early 18th-century Petrine culture, encompassing Peter the Great’s reign, Putin’s hero codified Russian dancing into law after a visit to Versailles in France. While tsar, Peter in 1718 issued a compulsory decree on assemblies, wherein “dancing and socializing within the strictures of the rule-laden assamblei [sic] format” were mandated.

Putin has tried to do the same in controlling society in Moscow and St. Petersburg through his own legal mandates to dance around reality. He won’t allow war to be called “war,” civil dissent is illegal in Russia, and Putin has illegally annexed four Ukrainian oblasts that he does not fully control.

Kupiansk is one more attempt by Putin to avoid the reality he has created. It is likely to fail, and just as “assamblei” quickly vanished to become a quirk of Russia history after Peter the Great died in 1725, so too will Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. There is no dancing around that, Kupiansk or not.

Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) writes on national security and foreign policy. Previously an economist and entrepreneur, he has worked in banking, insurance, publishing and global commerce.

Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Sweet (@JESweet2022), a retired Army colonel and 30-year military intelligence officer, led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012 to 2014.