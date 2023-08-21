A new rule is under consideration by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to radically change federal land management in the United States. If implemented, activities such as oil and gas drilling, grazing, mining, logging and even recreation in large parts of the American West could be almost entirely halted. Not only would western states suffer significant economic losses, but cutting off federal land from public use would have economically devastating implications to the entire country.

BLM proposes to elevate federal land use for conservation to the same level as land use for economic activities like mining, grazing, logging, recreation and oil and gas production. If implemented, organizations could apply to BLM for a “conservation lease,” which would function akin to the traditional leases provided for economic activities on federal land. The concept behind conservation leases is noble at heart — promoting ecosystem resilience — but in practice could easily crush the many industries that rely on access to federal lands.

The western U.S., where the federal government owns 47% of the land, is especially vulnerable. If there is cause to change the way federal land is managed to elevate the preservation of natural ecosystems, to the detriment of the use of natural resources for human consumption, then the decision should be made by the elected legislators in Congress, not unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats.

BLM’s jurisdiction to manage federal lands is derived from the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976. This legislation directs the Department of the Interior, of which BLM is a segment, to manage public lands in ways that preserve and protect its scientific, historical, environmental and archeological value.

In cases “where appropriate,” BLM is to protect the natural habitats of the fish, wildlife and domestic animals that use public lands, while also providing ways for humans to live, use and derive outdoor recreation from these lands. In addition, BLM’s land management practices must attend to “the Nation’s need for domestic sources of minerals, food, timber and fiber from the public lands,” according to the 1976 law. For years, BLM has balanced human use and production of critical natural resources on public land with preserving the incredible natural ecosystems there. This new regulation would upset the traditional balance and prioritize conservation and preservation above all other uses for public land.

Federal land has always been especially crucial to U.S. energy production and the cattle industry. Today, onshore and offshore oil production on federal lands and waters provides approximately 24% of U.S. total oil production and 11% of U.S. natural gas production. Forty-two percent of America’s coal production occurs on federal land. And 155 million acres of federal land — about 25% of the land owned by the federal government — is used for livestock grazing. These activities take place under a leasing system, set up and managed by the BLM. Access to federal land has been crucial to the development of these industries and their ability to provide food, energy and other resources American citizens need. Their continued success — along with the vital commodities they provide — depends on access to public lands.

But the language of the proposed regulation makes it easy for regulators to prioritize conservation leases above applications for commercial use by emphasizing the “health and resilience of ecosystems.” Under these proposed guidelines, a regulator could easily grant conservation leases to nonprofit organizations over leases for which energy producers or ranches have bid simply by providing a scientific study showing the importance of preserving or regenerating a natural habitat. A zealous bureaucrat and well-funded environmental organizations could bring a significant segment of America’s energy production to a halt without any legislative input.

Conservation, preservation and habitat regeneration are crucial ecological practices and are vital to the future health of our nation’s land. But these practices cannot feed hungry people, provide life-supporting energy to power civilization or extract minerals needed for commerce and development. The BLM is charged with managing public lands to ensure human needs can be met while protecting and preserving the natural land for future generations. The best way to balance these important principles is not to create an unchecked and unaccountable system where any tract of federal land can be put into a virtually untouchable conservation lease.

The potential to exploit this power and turn most of the American West into a preservationist sanctuary is too great. The economic impact of obstructing our nation’s ability to provide its people with energy, food and other natural resources would be catastrophic.

Ellen R. Wald, Ph.D., is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, a fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, and president of Transversal Consulting, a global energy and geopolitics consultancy.