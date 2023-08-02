When a beloved character in a movie needs a life-saving organ transplant, it almost always magically works out for a happy ending. My father’s story went this way, and I am forever thankful for it. But this is not the case for most Americans currently awaiting an organ transplant. And unless we fix our country’s broken transplant system, it will continue to be the norm.

Despite the tireless efforts of patient advocates and medical professionals, America’s organ donation system is not keeping pace with the demand for organ transplants. While more than 100,000 individuals languish on the transplant waitlist, 17 pass away every day on average, awaiting the organ they need to survive.

When I was secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), the department established a new value-based care transformation model for kidney care that provides incentives to earlier care for chronic kidney disease and for transplantation. But kidneys need to be available for transplant in order for the program to fully achieve its potential. Overall, the transplant system is improving, but living-donor donations remain a missed opportunity to save more lives. Over the past decade, transplants have increased by nearly 60%, largely because of deceased organ donations. But living transplants have only risen by 4.3% during that same period.

We need to — and can — do better to encourage more living organ donations if we are going to help the many thousands of Americans in need of a life-saving transplant. And my father’s experience is proof of how important these living-donor heroes are to the process.

A surgeon holds a kidney teaching model. Getty Images

In 2013, my father, an eye surgeon in Salisbury, Md., developed kidney failure. The disease not only forced him into early retirement but put his life in jeopardy. He desperately needed a kidney transplant but knew an uphill battle awaited. Thanks to the kindness and generosity of a living kidney donor, he received the transplant he needed and was blessed with several more years of life.

This is not something we take for granted. But the complicated and costly process offers an important lesson on the changes needed to improve the organ donation process. My father’s donor had to travel many times to the transplant center for testing and surgery preparation. And there are too many restrictions on the ability to reimburse a donor for all their expenses and time off work.

This donor was willing to give up part of his own body to save my father’s life, and I truly believe there are many more heroes out there willing to do the same. But the current transplant system quite frankly discourages them from doing so. Between the lack of a good public education campaign, logistical complications during testing and the significant out-of-pocket expenses, the process is just too difficult and too expensive for many to even consider.

We are missing a great opportunity both to save costs and to improve health outcomes for thousands of Americans. And based on the experience of my father and his donor, it is past time to develop a comprehensive, national living organ donor infrastructure to improve our transplant system.

Our family was fortunate to benefit from the generosity of a living donor. The tens of thousands of patients on the transplant waitlist could — and should — have the same opportunity.

Living kidney donation is safe, ethical and effective. But without congressional action to streamline the process, the number of living donations will continue to lag — and lives will be lost as a result. Legislation to address this problem is before Congress, the Organ Donation Clarification Act, along with the proposed Living Kidney Donor Support Act that is being considered by Congress but has not yet been introduced — both have support from organizations like the KidneyTransplant Collaborative, which says such legislation would increase transplants and decrease barriers in the transplant process.

I hope Congress will seriously consider the proposed bill in the coming months. The legislation would, for the first time, create a national program to educate potential donors and recipients about the possibility of living donation, provide living donors with “navigators” to guide them through and streamline the complicated process, and reimburse costs to ensure living donors do not go out-of-pocket on related expenses during the process.

As secretary, I took regulatory action to improve the living donor process. But congressional statutes stand in the way of further reform. I know the power of bipartisan action. I also know that an issue of such magnitude concerning the health and lives of tens of thousands of Americans is a problem worth solving.

Implementing a national program to support living donors through education, donor navigators and cost reimbursement will improve the donor process and finally treat living donors the way they deserve to be treated: as selfless, determined, compassionate heroes who are willing to give others a second chance at life.

Kidney disease and kidney failure can impact anyone, as it did in my family. And although my remarkable father passed away in 2020 at the age of 80, his legacy is proof of the power of living kidney donors. Congress can get this done so that more stories have the happy ending they deserve.

Alex M. Azar II served as the 24th U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services from 2018-2021. He is on the board of directors for Interwell Health, a provider of value-based kidney care.