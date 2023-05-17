America is at an impasse. Neither party will win the current debt ceiling and related budget debates; slow the rapid growth and concentration of federal power; reverse the enormous intrusion of the federal government into Americans’ daily lives — from attacking parental rights to COVID mandates to questions of abortion rights to banning gas stoves and home appliances to electronic surveillance and control over how we spend our money.

The Democrats’ strategy is self-defeating, drives up the debt-to-GDP ratio that feeds the flames of inflation and weakens the dollar to levels that may mean it will be replaced as the world's reserve currency, no longer able to float our deficits, and ultimately dooming the progressive agenda. At the same time, the Republican strategy of using the debt ceiling debate to slow the growth of government will never stop the expansion and power of the central government as it heads for a cliff.

The same futile dynamics apply to federal solutions to the border crisis, homelessness, urban crime, failing infrastructure, failing education systems, abortion rights, energy usage, environmental protection and climate change, and the host of other problems that divide the country. Combine that with the robotic psittacism of the national media and expanding network technology that allows a few people to exercise tremendous power over the whole country and you may reach two conclusions: 1) America is drifting toward an authoritarian state, and 2) thank goodness America was designed as a federal constitutional republic. It is urgent that American citizens, often unaware of the genius of America’s Founders, begin to exercise that hidden power before it is too late.

The American federal constitutional republic is designed as a decentralized system of power in which the federal government is given only limited powers for very limited and defined purposes, while the states retain most powers of government. Since the early 1960s — some would say the 1930s — the federal government has usurped so much power, leading to the uncontrollable federal budget and spending, that it feels like an unstoppable beast that continues to grow and feed itself. Clearly, the working assumption of contemporary White Houses and Congresses (both parties) is that they can pass any law they want, spend as much as they want, and tell everyone what to do and how to live. Win elections, make the rules, divide the spoils.

But that is not how the country was designed, and it’s time to reverse course. Arguably, in the cases of most domestic policy programs, the states have the right to determine how to govern and protect their citizens and how to spend public funds — and whether the federal government has any role at all. And, since the states cannot run deficits and can’t print money, they need to stick to budgets approved by their local taxpayers, i.e., it avoids the incompetent management, economic chaos and inflation we’re seeing today in the federal government. If residents don’t like the way their state is heading, they can choose to move to another state that they prefer.

In short, it’s time for voters to reclaim agency and control over their lives; replace a wide range of federal programs with budget-controlled state programs; eliminate the scourge of inflation and excessive federal debt; and shift America’s political center of gravity to the states so citizens can chose the policy model they prefer and the level of taxes they’ll allow. Trust the people, not the bureaucrats and would-be autocrats, nor the corporate national media. Keep the power and the money (and news focus) in each state and locality so people can find the best answers for themselves to homelessness, poverty, job creation, roads and highways, criminal justice, energy production, environmental protection, education, border control, etc. — all of which should be consolidated in the federal budget as shrinking bloc grants for the states (ultimately replaced by state-financed programs) to administer within the framework and guaranteed rights of the Constitution. If today’s Republican Party stands for anything, it should be that.

So, what if we applied this criteria to potential presidential candidates for 2024? It immediately eliminates Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and most members of the House and Senate. All of them prefer a central power model, and the only question is whose ideas get the money and direct the federal mandates.

Biden and Trump both give speeches that say: “Look at the great things I’ve done for you.” Biden clearly is a champion of explosive growth in central government, massive spending, federal mandates, and inflation. Trump does deserve credit for keeping foreign enemies in check, making excellent trade deals and stimulating growth, although foreign policy successes were often due to his harsh, unpredictable style (not a foundation for long-term stability) and the economic progress was largely thanks to former Speaker Paul Ryan. And, the government and federal debt grew under Trump — just in directions he preferred. Neither Trump nor Biden would ever conceive of decentralizing power to the states and letting the wisdom of the American people create policies more suited to them and their needs.

So, if Trump is fatally wounded by legal problems and Biden is caught in fallout from his son’s alleged corruption, are there any governors or members of Congress who could shrink the central government and return power to the people through federalism? That is a most interesting litmus test for 2024.

Grady Means is a former corporate strategy consultant who served in the White House as a policy assistant to Vice President Nelson Rockefeller.

