The potential creation of a digital dollar by the Federal Reserve would usher in a noxious alliance between unelected elements of government and corporate power. The centralization of both soft and direct control over the nation’s finances would lead to extensive surveillance and a soft social credit system that would require no act of Congress.

While it might likely focus on right-of-center views today, it could well target left-of-center tastes the next time the Right is in power — making it an issue that should alarm Americans of all political persuasions.

The creation of a digital form of the U.S. dollar would be a boon for big government, whether it’s controlled by Democrats or Republicans. Money would be created out of ones and zeroes immediately, and benefits could be paid to Social Security and welfare recipients swiftly via an app. Most, and then eventually all, transactions would be stored in a permanent record.

The likelihood of such a change and the potential risks to Americans’ privacy are high. The central bank is already launching the FedNow program, which allows for quicker transactions between banks, beginning in June. The institution noted that such a move is not a digital dollar — yet. Meanwhile, the Treasury has recommended that the federal government “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency.”



The union of such a Federal Reserve creation and major banks would allow for more direct control of Americans’ finances and everyday lives. And since large banks are reliant on the Fed for borrowing dollars, they will not upset the goose that laid the digital egg. Ultimately, government powers and big banks could work together to create a soft social credit system that could reward or punish certain individual behaviors and purchases, or entire groups of people.

The concept isn’t that far-fetched. A single card or app could give users access to the new system — and would allow the federal government access to all of your private financial transactions. Think of it as similar to Venmo or the blockchain. Someone, somewhere would be able to review every one of your transactions. Nothing would be hidden from the folks in D.C.



The potential scope of a soft social credit system is enormous. A centralized digital currency would give the powers-that-be the ability to limit purchasing power, or to cut off access to banking entirely, if someone is deemed to be a “threat.” For example, those with a history of social media posts praising MAGA policies or Donald Trump could find themselves blocked from making legal firearm purchases. Or, on the Left, someone might be flagged for purchasing a book considered to be promoting “woke” policies such as transgender youths.

Banks that rely on the Fed could use environmental, social and government (ESG) guidelines or diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) standards or national-security veneers to shut down behaviors they find objectionable. Power-hungry nanny-state regulators also could use this system to control everyday activities, like eating. Want to purchase burgers for a summer cookout? Sorry, red meat deducts from your social credit score, due to environmental and health-related reasons, and jacks up your insurance rate. Want to go to Disney World for a family outing? Sorry, the Walt Disney Company is a little too woke, so that’s considered anti-family — an immediate social-credit deduction too.



At the same time, payments and other benefits could be dispersed instantly to certain groups in the name of equity. Grants for intersectional causes on one side, or “patriotic” causes on the other, depending on which party holds power, could be doled out by “FedApp,” or whatever it’s called. And if such redistributive efforts cause an economic slump, not to worry: The feds could use their new app to send out instant stimulus payments to those deemed “vulnerable” or “worthy.”



Much of the social credit dirty work likely would be done by corporate America, which in many instances would be happy to play along. PayPal already bans using its service for legal firearm sales, for example; three of the largest credit card companies now track firearm purchases using a special purchase code.



For a preview of what could be coming at its most extreme, look to China. The nation is rolling out its own social credit system that, via government surveillance, gives citizens a score, which can restrict the ability of individuals to make purchases, buy property, or acquire loans. Scores are based on citizens’ actions, which the Chinese government determines to be either admirable or dissatisfactory. The social credit system there has been supercharged by the Chinese Communist Party’s rollout of their own digital yuan.

The parallels between what is happening in China and here in America should be frightening.

Many of these financial decisions happen in some way already — it would just grow swifter and easier to push taxpayer or “printed” money this way. States likely would start using this system or their own version of it. It happened to the Canadian truckers, when the government froze bank accounts during a 2022 protest.

There has been some success against the encroachment of a digital dollar. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that bans a potential federal digital dollar, calling it a means to “backdoor woke ideology” such as ESG standards. Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has criticized FedNow, saying it and a central bank digital currency would “grease the slippery slope to financial slavery and political tyranny.” So, a strong 2024 presidential candidate — of either party — who opposes these measures could stop them. There are three main items to check off: Is the candidate focused on such issues? Could they work to prevent a digital dollar from getting through Congress? And most importantly — can they win the White House? Voters should act to guarantee that no vast, negative remaking of the Federal Reserve occurs by the decade’s end.

Regardless of your politics, you likely do not want the new robber barons or bureaucrats controlling your ability to feed your family or push through politics you never voted for. And when how you spend or save your dollars is tracked and cataloged, you will scarcely have the power of your wallet to effect change by no longer participating. You will be part of the change whether you agree to it or not.

Kristin Tate (@KristinBTate) is a writer based in Texas focused on government spending, federal regulation and digital currencies. She is an on-air contributor for Sky News and routinely provides political commentary for U.S.-based cable networks. Her latest book is, “The Liberal Invasion of Red State America.”