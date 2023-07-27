A Cure for Health Care: More Choices for People, Less Control for Government

The Biden administration made two little-noticed policy changes that reflect its belief that the federal government knows better than patients when it comes to making health care decisions. The first was a recent proposal curbing short-term insurance plans and the second was the 2021 reversal of Trump-era regulatory guidance permitting states to offer alternative low-cost health plans on the Obamacare marketplaces. These changes come from the same mindset that animates calls for “Medicare for All” but runs counter to recent developments in health care — such as the advent of direct primary care and expansions in telehealth — that show Americans are capable of and want to make decisions about the care they receive.

The next generation of health reform should unleash more of these innovations without disrupting the existing system. Unfortunately, over the past decade, conservatives have put forth laudable proposals but failed to overcome the progressive critique that they are trying to “take away” health care from Americans. A contrasting vision for our health care system is desperately needed, particularly as the 2024 elections draw near.

We propose reforms in our Choices for All Project that empower patients and expand their available health care choices while protecting their existing options. We believe that if you like your health care, you really should be able to keep it. But Americans who aren’t satisfied should have additional options from which to choose.

First, we think policymakers should get rid of federal and state regulations that restrict patients’ health choices. There are too many to list, but a few examples show how far governments have gone. Currently, over a dozen states don’t allow nurses and other professionals to practice up to the level of their training. In these states, patients must wait for doctors for treatments that an available nurse practitioner has been trained to handle. Likewise, many states ban patients from choosing telehealth providers that live across state lines. And states don’t just limit competition among providers; many also have so-called “certificate of need” laws, which force hospitals to receive government permissions before building specialized facilities. Meanwhile, Obamacare banned the construction or expansion of new physician-owned hospitals.

A doctor reads a compliance document before surgery in a hospital office. shapecharge/Getty Images

What do these rules have in common? They purportedly were enacted to protect consumers, but today they shield existing players from competition and deprive consumers of choice. Numerous studies have shown that these regulations lead to longer wait times, higher costs and fewer choices for patients, with no significant positive effects on health outcomes.

Second, states should have the freedom to design their own health plans to help cover people of all incomes. Right now, too much power rests in the hands of Washington bureaucrats to make decisions about your health care. States should be able to offer additional coverage options on their marketplaces, including plans that meet people where their needs are — a concept that runs counter to the one-size-fits-all restrictions that Obamacare put in place. Some might want to buy more comprehensive coverage, while for others a more basic plan will suffice. States also should be able to help recipients of Medicaid, the government-run health plan predominantly for lower-income Americans, get on a path to self-sufficiency by giving them more choices and increased opportunities to save for their own care.

Finally, we need to fix the federal tax code to promote more affordable health care choices. The existing tax exclusion for employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) premiums discourages consumers from selecting insurance plans that would put them in control of their health care and encourages people to prepay for care that they might not need, ultimately driving up costs for everyone.

We propose a new saving vehicle to begin to fix these problems, called the individual health account (IHA). These accounts will be a more flexible alternative to the already popular Health Savings Account (HSA). Over 30 million American families have HSAs, but they come with cumbersome rules that make them poor options for millions more. So, unlike HSAs, IHAs wouldn’t have a penalty for non-qualified withdrawals, and anyone with insurance — whether through an employer, Obamacare, or Medicaid — could save pretax dollars in their accounts. The annual limit that a family could deposit into an IHA would change with their annual insurance premiums, so those with lower-premium plans could save more in their accounts. This aims to discourage families from buying more health insurance than they need, while giving them more freedom to put away tax-free savings for their own health expenses.

The progressive left has made clear what its vision for the future of American health care is: more government control, fewer patient choices, and higher taxes to pay for it. It’s time for conservatives to present an alternate vision: a health care system with more patient control, lower costs, and significantly greater choices in the care we receive. We believe the ideas we’ve set out here will achieve these goals, while protecting the things that make our health care system the envy of the world.

Lanhee J. Chen is the David and Diane Steffy Fellow in American Public Policy Studies, and Tom Church and Daniel L. Heil are policy fellows, at the Hoover Institution. They are the authors of the Choices for All Project.