Memorial Day traces its origins to 1868, when it was called Decoration Day, a day when Americans would decorate the graves of those who died during the Civil War. In 1971, Congress officially declared it a national holiday and we now honor those killed in battle across all of our nation’s wars.

Memorial Day is meant to be a time when our nation comes together and we set aside our differences in community and family events, large and small, to usher in the blossoming of spring and summer, while also looking back to the sacrifices some made in battle.

We are not quite through one-quarter of this century, but it nevertheless has been an incredibly traumatic 20-plus years. From the 9/11 attacks in 2001, to two wars that lasted longer than any others in our country’s history, to the Great Recession of 2008, to a several years-long pandemic, we as a nation have not had an easy time of it at the dawn of this millennium.

One of the negative byproducts of the past two decades is that our all-volunteer military force is in serious danger of not being able to attract the number of recruits necessary to defend our nation. The next several years, unfortunately, could be perilous. We face a war on the continent of Europe, an aggressive China threatening Taiwan in the Pacific, and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Each of these three regions could explode at a moment’s notice, forcing our undermanned military forces to have to fight with serious readiness deficiencies.

Despite these challenges to our military and our country at large, America remains a beacon of hope in the world. All hope is not lost. There is cause for optimism and it starts with each of us.

While Memorial Day is meant to honor our war dead, we often go about and thank all of our veterans during this holiday, as well as on Veterans Day. On this Memorial Day, we should expand our thoughts and prayers to include others who have recently died in service to our nation, such as first responders and those in our medical community who responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, we should thank not just our veterans and those currently serving in the military, but all Americans who serve our country — teachers, child care providers, first responders, medical personnel and others.

We should use this holiday as a reason to restore civility to our public discourse by thanking those who are manning storefronts, packing our bags, protecting our airports, and delivering our goods. In short, during this holiday weekend, thank everyone you interact with and wish them a wonderful summer. Engage them in conversation, learn about them as people, and close the gap that many are trying to widen.

An unfortunate side effect of our political system is that it forces discussions to divide us into groups. But we do not have to fall into this trap. For this long weekend, we can start by tuning out and turning off our divisive politics and instead focus on what brings us together — family and community. If you have time, volunteer to help others, clean up a local park, visit those who do not have family and are suffering from loneliness, or perform any number of other valuable acts of service.

Some may wonder why we should focus on helping each other on a day that’s meant to honor those who died serving in battle. The reason is that our freedom is what those military members died defending. It is in coming together as a community and helping each other that we best honor those who died. By exercising these small gifts of kindness and focusing more on our communities, we inspire the generations who follow us to also serve our nation. Just maybe, if we start this Memorial Day weekend in this way, a weekend of kindness will turn into a week, then a month, and a year.

If we can do that, we will not only honor those who died for us but we will have truly lived up to the ideals of their ultimate sacrifice.

Retired Maj. Gen. John G. Ferrari is a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. During his 32-year Army career, he was commanding general of the White Sands Missile Range, a deputy commander for programs at the NATO Training Mission in Afghanistan, and a strategic planner for the Combined Joint Task Force Seven in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.