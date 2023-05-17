In the race for the White House, 2024 should be the year that the Republican nominee is an environmental champion.

A few years ago, that statement would have seemed incredibly outlandish. After all, the last GOP nominee for president, former President Donald Trump, only acknowledged climate change to call it a “Chinese hoax.” Yet, during and beyond his administration, Republicans in Congress and across the country engaged on conservation and climate in a way not seen for decades.

Despite Trump’s messaging on climate change, he signed several pieces of bipartisan legislation throughout his term. From the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act in 2019 to the Great American Outdoors Act to the Energy Act of 2020, energy and conservation legislation was top of mind for both parties in Congress during the Trump years.

Since then, Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) founded the Conservative Climate Caucus in the House of Representatives to help educate members on climate policy in 2021. The same year, then-Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) named Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) to head a task force focused explicitly on climate and conservation.

Simultaneously, though, President Biden has begun crafting a legacy as the modern-day Climate President. Most recently, the Inflation Reduction Act was dubbed the most significant climate law in U.S. history. It’s debatable whether or not that reputation is deserved. The holes in the Biden climate agenda, such as an emphasis on reforming our energy permitting system before pushing the Inflation Reduction Act through — and the absence of a real energy agenda — have become glaring. In fact, 80% of the promised emissions reductions in President Biden’s signature climate law won’t come to pass without permitting reform.

The Biden climate strategy has thus far relied on “out of sight, out of mind” supply chains and heavy, top-down government regulation, which makes for flimsy policy easily undone by a future administration. Not only that, but some of these policies — like the debate over gas stoves — make Americans think that implementing climate policy inherently means taking things away from them and diminishing their quality of life.

Unlike the strategy that the Biden administration has employed so far, the best climate solutions are largely rooted in conservative principles. Now, Republicans just need to talk — loudly and proudly — about those solutions. The 2024 presidential race is the perfect opportunity to do this.

All Americans, including young conservatives and the GOP base, want clean air, clean water and a safe environment to call home. Some of us in the conservative movement have spent the last few years crafting a climate strategy that works for all Americans and resonates with key conservative constituencies. This approach is driven by the power of innovation, getting the government out of its own way on climate, putting America first, and harnessing natural solutions.

Americans have always been known for our innovative spirit, and there’s no question in my mind that the next best climate technologies will come from the brightest minds in the United States. The challenge, though, is whether or not we will be able to implement and scale these innovations. Currently, there are countless regulatory roadblocks, costing innovators time and money that they can’t afford. A Republican presidential candidate can champion an approach that encourages innovation and streamlines regulation to balance high environmental standards with the ability to actually build the solutions of tomorrow.

It’s also crucial to put the United States first, a concept that many conservatives are more than friendly with. In regard to climate, this means utilizing American resources — like rare earth minerals needed for climate technologies, or uranium for nuclear fuel — rather than depending on China or Russia. Other nations look to the United States for leadership, and if we’re leading by relying on China, we’re setting a terrible geopolitical example. This is an issue presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former Republican governor of South Carolina and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been especially bullish on, saying in front of an Iowa audience that the U.S. must be tougher on China. There’s a path forward to prioritize decarbonization without kneecapping our influence on the world stage.

Another popular climate solution among not just conservatives, but Americans in general, is using natureto fight climate change. Forest management and planting trees, restoring ecosystems, and regenerative agriculture techniques are crucial pieces in the climate puzzle. Potential presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) cosponsored the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which became law at the end of last year. This legislation empowered farmers to earn cash for climate-friendly practices. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has not yet declared his candidacy but is seen as a presidential hopeful, has employed natural climate solutions across the state of Florida, with an emphasis on the Everglades. The National Academy of the Sciences estimates that these types of nature-based solutions could account for more than one-third of emissions reductions needed by 2030. To count them out as too simple or not transformative enough would be a mistake.

Additionally, the underlying message of all of these solutions needs to be protecting people and the planet. We saw so clearly earlier this year in East Palestine, Ohio, what it looks like when clean air and water aren’t promised. From East Palestine to Flint, Mich., to Jackson, Miss., communities across our country are plagued by the effects of a degraded environment. That cannot stand. Any Republican presidential nominee must make that clear.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, Republican hopefuls must balance winning the GOP base with appealing to important constituencies like young people, suburban women, and minority populations. The way to do this is to make protecting our environment — America’s beautiful natural heritage — a centerpiece of the race.

Benji Backer is the president and founder of the American Conservation Coalition (ACC), which has developed a climate policy framework, “The Climate Commitment.”