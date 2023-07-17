Woman Arrested for Making Thousands of Fake Emergency Calls: ‘I Was Lonely’ - The Messenger
Woman Arrested for Making Thousands of Fake Emergency Calls: ‘I Was Lonely’

Hiroko Hatagami reportedly told emergency services that she had a stomachache or sore legs

Monique Merrill
A 51-year-old woman was arrested after police accused her of making over 2,700 fake emergency calls to the local fire department in Japan.FangXiaNuo/Getty images

Police in Japan have arrested a woman accused of making nearly 3,000 fake emergency calls over a period of almost three years, as reported by Japanese news outlet The Mainchi.

Hiroko Hatagami, a 51-year-old unemployed woman from Matsudo, was arrested on Thursday on charges of obstructing the local fire department's operations by reporting frivolous complaints, according to the publication.

Hatagami reportedly told investigators, per The Mainchi, "I was lonely and wanted someone to listen to me and give me attention." The outlet stated that among the complaints Hatagami reported in her emergency calls were "I have a stomachache" and "My legs hurt," and she would later refuse ambulance services and deny having made the calls.

The calls began in August 2020. In total, Hatagami is accused of making 2,761 calls from August 2020 until May of this year.

Authorities told the news outlet that she had been warned to stop contacting the fire department but ignored the warning, causing the department to file a police report against her that led to her arrest.

