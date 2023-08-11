WATCH: Two-Legged Pooch Sprints Around in Luxury With New Mercedes-Benz Wheelchair

A 2-year-old dog named Bunny, who tragically lost her hind legs after a car accident, has been gifted a custom wheelchair by Mercedes-Benz.

Bunny was rescued in Mexico by the animal welfare organization, Animal Pad, during a service trip. After suffering severe injuries, she was sadly abandoned by her original owners. These injuries necessitated the surgical removal of her hind legs, explained dog rescuer Henry Friedman, who made Bunny's journey public through a series of viral videos.

After sharing Bunny's story, a sympathetic user remarked that the pup “deserves the Mercedes-Benz of wheelchairs." The luxury car giant seemed to be in agreement.

Taking this to heart, Friedman approached Mercedes-Benz, inquiring if they'd be willing to assist Bunny with a wheelchair.

“Not only did they freaking love it, they also agreed to hook Bunny up with a fresh set of wheels,” exclaimed Friedman in one of his videos.

Bunny's special moment came when she arrived at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in El Cajon, California. Welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of staff, she received her tailor-made set of wheels.

This heartwarming event took the internet by storm, with the video racking up over 10 million likes on Instagram and nearly another million on TikTok.

Thanks to the wheelchair, Bunny can now move swiftly, with her back elevated from the ground. A nod to the luxury brand, the chest strap of the wheelchair sports the Mercedes-Benz logo. Even more delightful, the back of the wheelchair flaunts a custom license plate reading “BUNNY'S BENZ.”

It's worth noting that the wheelchair was uniquely crafted for Bunny. It was a collaboration between pet mobility specialists, Eddie’s Wheels, and was generously funded by Mercedes-Benz Vans USA, which also supplied the chair's bespoke accessories.