The Many Memes and Online Takes After Trump’s History-Making Mug Shot

Donald Trump made history on Thursday, becoming the first former president ever photographed in a mug shot. And the occasion instantly dominated online discourse.

The internet was aflame with anticipation leading up to Trump's booking process at the Fulton County Jail, where he surrendered after being charged with 13 state felony counts related to his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump avoided mug shots earlier this year when he was indicted for alleged hush money payments made to an adult film star to remain silent about an affair during the 2016 presidential election.

That indictment was also history-making for Trump, who at the time became the first U.S. president — current or former — to be arrested for any crime.

Before the official mug shot dropped, several photoshopped mug shots had been circulating on X, formerly Twitter.

Once the actual photo came in, Trump supporters and opponents alike were sharing the image and creating viral memes. It even spurred former President Trump himself to return to Twitter after a months-long hiatus.

Here's a breakdown of some of the ways people reacted to the history-making news:

The Comeback Narrative

For Trump's camp and his supporters, the internet reaction was all about how the former president plans to fight the charges against him and win his 2024 bid for the White House.

The Celebratory Meme

Many took a more celebratory tone leading up to and after the release of the mug shot. Some waited eagerly for the photo to drop, and others quickly turned the image into a meme once it started circulating online.

The 'Blue Steel' Comparison

Meanwhile, many others were quick to draw comparisons to the early 2000's comedy Zoolander and its main character, a male model who is "ridiculously good looking," and has a signature look he calls "blue steel."

The terms "Zoolander" and "Blue Steel" were trending on "X" due to the viral comparisons.

The Hard-to-Categorize Meme

Then there are others we're not sure what to say about. So we'll just leave those here: