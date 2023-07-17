Texas Man Breaks into Dollar General Just to Steal Beer

Police in El Paso, Texas, are searching for a suspected robber with a taste for beer.

On June 25, a man reportedly used a large rock to shatter the glass door of a Dollar General location in the city, authorities told KFOX14. He then entered the store and took "at least" two 18-packs of beer with him.

During the robbery, the man is reported to have dropped two other 18-packs of beer along the way. Investigators told the news outlet he may have fled into a neighboring apartment complex and used a blue shirt to cover his face during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso.