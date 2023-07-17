TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Texas Man Breaks into Dollar General Just to Steal Beer
The suspect fled with two 18-packs of beer, and dropped two along the way
Police in El Paso, Texas, are searching for a suspected robber with a taste for beer.
On June 25, a man reportedly used a large rock to shatter the glass door of a Dollar General location in the city, authorities told KFOX14. He then entered the store and took "at least" two 18-packs of beer with him.
During the robbery, the man is reported to have dropped two other 18-packs of beer along the way. Investigators told the news outlet he may have fled into a neighboring apartment complex and used a blue shirt to cover his face during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso.
