Sexy Taco Restaurant Ads With OnlyFans Models Get Panned As ‘Gross’ - The Messenger
Sexy Taco Restaurant Ads With OnlyFans Models Get Panned As ‘Gross’

Both OnlyFans models engage in very obvious sexually-charged visual innuendos using the restaurant’s food

Zachary Rogers
Some Instagram followers have not been a fan of the new Beefy Birrias campaign featuring OnlyFans models.Screenshot Beefy Birrias Instagram

A taco restaurant’s new string of advertisements may be too spicy for some customers, as some are calling the ad campaign “gross” and "just awkward"

Australia’s Beefy Birrias hired a couple of models from OnlyFans, the popular content subscription service website that features sex workers, to advertise items off its menu. It shared images and videos of those advertisements on its social media pages.

**WARNING: The following content is NSFW and may not be appropriate for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised**

The advertisements feature both a male and female model, neither of which are naked, but both engage in very obvious sexually-charge visual innuendos using the restaurant’s food for some of the ads.

For example, in one video the male model can be seen pouring a milkshake all over the female model and then licking it off. In another video, the female model is licking and sucking on a beer bottle the male model is holding between his legs. 

In what’s probably the most negatively reviewed of the advertisements, the male model eats a taco the female model is holding between her legs.

While some social media users find the advertisements hilarious and in good fun, others very much do not.

“This had got to be the weirdest way to destroy your own business that I’ve ever seen,” one person posted as a reply to the company’s Instagram posts of the advertisements.

“Yeah this is a turn off and just gross. Does not encourage anyone to buy. Wonder how long before account is shut down by Insta,” replied another.

Beefy Birrias owner, Jamie Wimmer, apparently disagrees with the criticism over his company’s choice of advertisements. When asked why his restaurant decided to use OnlyFans models for its ads, he simply said: “Sex sells.”

“Everyone has sex. If you’re not having sex, I feel sorry for you,” Wimmer told The Advertiser.

“I want to keep pushing the boundaries,” Wimmer reportedly added. “I’m a little bit disappointed in humanity. We’ve received a lot of emails. If you have time to write an email, you have time to read a book. I just brush it off.”

The restaurant began its new ad campaign at the beginning of August and apparently isn’t stopping anytime soon. Many of the advertisements can be viewed on Beefy Birrias’ Instagram page.

