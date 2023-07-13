Mother and Son Win $500K Lotto Prizes Within Weeks of Each Other: ‘I Feel Like We are Blessed’

A family in North Carolina has come into more than $1 million after both mother and son independently won $500,000 from the state lottery within weeks of each other.

Randy Williams claimed his $518,774 Cash 5 jackpot prize on June 15 and took his mother, Peggy, to the lottery headquarters to collect his winnings, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. On Tuesday, it was Peggy’s turn to take her son back to the lottery headquarters to collect her winnings.

“This is hard to believe,” she told the lottery agency. “I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct.”

She won her half-a-million-dollar prize from a $10 scratch-off Double Diamon Cashword ticket.

“I love to play the crosswords,” Peggy said. “Those are my favorite ones.”

She took home a grand total of $354,253 after state and federal taxes.

When her son won the lottery, he first planned to buy her a new home but then decided to use the prize money to fix up her current house. With Peggy’s new influx of cash, the two are now thinking a new house might be in the future after all.

“I feel like we are blessed,” Randy said.