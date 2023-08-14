Driver Blames Prosthetic Leg for Deadly Crash

In Ohio, a driver attributes a fatal accident, where a man was pinned and killed between two cars, to his prosthetic leg.

On Saturday at approximately 8:20 p.m., a pedestrian was sitting on a stool sandwiched between a black Chevrolet Tahoe and a gold Chevrolet Silverado in front of a residence. The Tahoe's driver began reversing, allegedly unaware of the man behind him, as stated in a media release from Columbus police.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, Anthony Drew, 47, was pinned between the two vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Todd Hammond, 51, explained to investigators that his prosthetic leg allegedly got stuck while the SUV was in reverse.

He remained unharmed in the incident.

The circumstances surrounding this tragic accident are still under investigation.