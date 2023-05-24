Zoo Apologizes For Offending New Zealand With Treatment of National Bird

A Florida zoo’s treatment of a kiwi named Paora triggered a backlash in the species’ native New Zealand, leading the zoo to apologize and scrap paid encounters with the birds.

Viral video shot at Zoo Miami, which until recently offered paid kiwi encounters for guests, shows the flightless nocturnal bird being patted and scratched under bright lights.

“I'm so mad about this,” New Zealand wildlife photographer Holly Neill wrote in a Monday tweet resurfacing the original TikTok video.

The kiwi is a beloved national symbol of New Zealand, with the association so strong that citizens of the country are colloquially referred to as Kiwis.

The outcry even garnered the attention of New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“It shows that Kiwis take a lot of pride in our national bird when they’re overseas, and they do take action if they see kiwis being mistreated,” Hipkins told reporters, according to CNN.

By Tuesday, Zoo Miami had suspended kiwi encounters “effective immediately,” and issued an apology for the mishandling of Paora.

“Though Paora has thrived at Zoo Miami while receiving the best care available, the development of the Kiwi Encounter was, in hindsight, not well conceived with regard to the national symbolism of this iconic animal and what it represents to the people of New Zealand, especially the Maori,” the zoo said in a statement, referring to the indigenous Polynesian population of New Zealand.

“Having had the honor of hosting the Honorable New Zealand Ambassador to the United States and several representatives of the Maori people during a special naming ceremony here at Zoo Miami, it is especially painful to all of us to think that anything that has occurred with Paora here at Zoo Miami would be offensive to any of the wonderful people of New Zealand,” the statement continued.



“Again, we are deeply sorry.”

The zoo plans to build a special habitat suited to Paora’s needs, designed to “teach our guests about the amazing kiwi without any direct contact from the public,” it said.