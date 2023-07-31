Zelenskyy Planning to Travel to UN for General Assembly: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to travel to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September, where he is expected push for his “peace formula” for ending the war to gathered world leaders, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing sources.
The plan—a 10-point blueprint for ending the conflict—includes proposals for Russia to withdraw completely from Ukraine’s territory and is set to be discussed this weekend at a meeting in the Saudi Arabian coastal city of Jeddah.
The plan also calls for the release of prisoners of war, measures to safeguard food and energy security, to ensure the safety of the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, and for security guarantees for Ukraine once the fighting with Russia ends.
Kyiv was said to be pushing for a summit on the plan at the UN meeting in September. As these negotiations unfold, Bloomberg reported that the Ukrainian leader’s travel plans could still change.
Invitations to the Saudi Arabia meeting this weekend, meanwhile, have gone out to more than two dozen countries—although it is unclear precisely who will attend. Among those that have confirmed their attendance are the UK, South Africa, Poland and the European Union, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the upcoming meeting.
From the U.S., President Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to attend the discussions in Saudi Arabia.
Russia does not appear to be among those who have been asked to attend, according to the New York Times.
Zelenskyy last traveled to the U.S. for an address to Congress and meeting with Biden last December.
