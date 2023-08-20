Zelenskyy Finally Gets His Long-Desired F-16s as Netherlands, Denmark Agree to Supply Fighter Jets
Ukraine is expected to receive 42 jets
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that Ukraine will soon receive the long-awaited F-16 jets from the Netherlands and Denmark, 18 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion.
“Today, we took another step to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. F-16s. These jets will be used to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and towns,” Zelenskyy said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Ukraine is expected to receive 42 jets, but the war-torn country still has to wait until its pilots and engineers are trained before Denmark and the Netherlands send the jets.
An exact date for when Ukraine is expected to receive the fighter jets hasn’t been determined, but Ukraine air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Wednesday that Kyiv will not be able to use the fighter jets in the fall or winter, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the Danish acting Defense Minister Troels Poulsen said in July that his country hopes to see "results" from the training in early 2024.
The Danish defense ministry said on Sunday that Denmark and the Netherlands will join nine of Ukraine’s allies to form a coalition that would train Ukrainian pilots to fly the jets. The training will be held in Denmark later this month. A training center was also set up in Romania, according to Reuters.
Danish defense minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that European allies will now discuss further details about sending the jets to Ukraine, according to Reuters.
"The government has said several times that a donation is a natural next step after training. We are discussing it with close allies, and I expect we will soon be able to be more concrete about that," Ellemann-Jensen told news agency Ritzau on Friday.
Ukraine has repeatedly asked for the U.S.made F-16 fighter jets to help defend itself from Russian air offensives. By Thursday, the U.S. approved sending the jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands, according to Reuters.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts, assuring them that the U.S. would approve requests to send the F-16s, Reuters reported.
“It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty,” Blinken said.
Update 8/20/2023, 9:47 a.m. ET: This story has been updated to include additional information.
