Zelenskyy Will Attend G7 Summit in Japan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan in person on Sunday.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelenskyy would attend. The Ukrainian leader is expected to meet by video call with leaders at the G7 summit on Friday.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a major agenda item for the leaders of the world's largest democracies. The group announced new sanctions on Russia, attempting to punish the country for the invasion, according to the Washington Post.

The group is planning 300 new sanctions to squeeze the Russian economy.

“We were sure that our president would be where Ukraine needed him, in any part of the world, to solve the issue of stability of our country,” Danilov said on local television, AP reported. “There will be very important matters decided there, so physical presence is a crucial thing to defend our interests.”

Zelenskyy has traveled several times to European capitals to rally support for Ukrainian defense efforts since Russia’s 2022 invasion. But his appearance

at the G7 in Hiroshima will be Zelenskyy’s first visit to Japan. He met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Kyiv last March.

Japan is the fifth-biggest donor to wartime Ukraine, providing $6.2 billion in humanitarian and financial support.