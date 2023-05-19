Zelensky to Arab League: ‘Take An Honest Look’ at War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia Friday, appealing to the bloc to “take an honest look” at the war in his country as Kyiv prepares for a new counteroffensive against Russia. Zelensky joined the summit in person, flying to Saudi Arabia en route to the G7 summit in Japan.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other rich Arab nations, has resisted taking sides in the Ukraine conflict, while Syria, whose leader Bashar al-Assad joined the regional gathering for the first time in more than a decade, has built a close military relationship with Moscow. The Kremlin has backed Assad in his country’s long civil war.

Referring to Moscow’s aggression in his country, Zelensky said that “unfortunately there are some in the world and here among you who turn a blind eye to those prisoner of war cages and illegal annexations.”

"I am here so that everyone can take an honest look, no matter how hard the Russians try to influence,” he said.

Zelensky’s diplomatic tour to shore up support for his country—in the days before he travelled to Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian leader made stops in Italy, Germany, France and the U.K.—comes as the world remains divided on the conflict.

While the U.S. and its European allies have lined up squarely behind Ukraine, several countries in the Middle East and beyond continue to trade and deepen ties with Russia. China, India, South Africa, Brazil and even NATO member Turkey maintain close links to the Kremlin.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has worked with Russia and other OPEC nations to drive up energy prices, benefitting the Kremlin’s coffers, while at the same time providing $400 million in aid for Ukraine.