The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Zelensky to Arab League: ‘Take An Honest Look’ at War

    The Ukrainian leader says some Arab leaders have turned "a blind eye" to the Russian invasion.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk and Nikhil Kumar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia Friday, appealing to the bloc to “take an honest look” at the war in his country as Kyiv prepares for a new counteroffensive against Russia. Zelensky joined the summit in person, flying to Saudi Arabia en route to the G7 summit in Japan.

    Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other rich Arab nations, has resisted taking sides in the Ukraine conflict, while Syria, whose leader Bashar al-Assad joined the regional gathering for the first time in more than a decade, has built a close military relationship with Moscow. The Kremlin has backed Assad in his country’s long civil war.

    Referring to Moscow’s aggression in his country, Zelensky said that “unfortunately there are some in the world and here among you who turn a blind eye to those prisoner of war cages and illegal annexations.”

    "I am here so that everyone can take an honest look, no matter how hard the Russians try to influence,” he said.

    Read More

    Zelensky’s diplomatic tour to shore up support for his country—in the days before he travelled to Saudi Arabia, the Ukrainian leader made stops in Italy, Germany, France and the U.K.—comes as the world remains divided on the conflict.

    While the U.S. and its European allies have lined up squarely behind Ukraine, several countries in the Middle East and beyond continue to trade and deepen ties with Russia. China, India, South Africa, Brazil and even NATO member Turkey maintain close links to the Kremlin.

    Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has worked with Russia and other OPEC nations to drive up energy prices, benefitting the Kremlin’s coffers, while at the same time providing $400 million in aid for Ukraine.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.