Zelensky Rejects Russian Claim of Occupying Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russian forces were not occupying Bakhmut, pushing back on Russia's claims that it had occupied the city after months of brutal ground warfare.
“Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today,” Zelensky from the G-7 Summit in Japan.
The Ukrainian president also emphasized that Bakhmut is "destroyed." Zelensky said now the city is “only in our hearts. There is nothing on this place, so — just ground and — and a lot of dead Russians."
Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said that the Wagner Group, Russia's private army of mercenaries, and the Russian Armed Forces “completed the liberation” of Bakhmut.
"It's tactically insignificant," retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmett said on CNN on Sunday of the takeover of the city. He added that it will have more of a "psychological effect" on the civilian populations than a strategic advantage militarily.
