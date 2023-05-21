The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Zelensky Rejects Russian Claim of Occupying Bakhmut

    The Ukrainian president said the city is now “only in our hearts."

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russian forces were not occupying Bakhmut, pushing back on Russia's claims that it had occupied the city after months of brutal ground warfare.

    “Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today,” Zelensky from the G-7 Summit in Japan.

    The Ukrainian president also emphasized that Bakhmut is "destroyed." Zelensky said now the city is “only in our hearts. There is nothing on this place, so — just ground and — and a lot of dead Russians."

    Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said that the Wagner Group, Russia's private army of mercenaries, and the Russian Armed Forces “completed the liberation” of Bakhmut.

    Read More

    "It's tactically insignificant," retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmett said on CNN on Sunday of the takeover of the city. He added that it will have more of a "psychological effect" on the civilian populations than a strategic advantage militarily.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.