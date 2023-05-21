Zelensky Avidly Presses for Support in Series of Meetings at G7 Summit

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan Saturday to meet with leaders at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the hope of convincing the world's largest democracies to continue their financial support in the war against Russia — and, perhaps, sway others to join the coalition.

He talked Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among other leaders, and was to meet personally with President Joe Biden and summit host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday.

(WPA Pool, Getty Images)

G7 organizers said a previously unscheduled session of the summit meeting on Sunday would focus on Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Zelensky also held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the summit as an invited guest. India purchases weapons from Russia and hasn’t supported sanctions against Moscow.

After meeting the Ukrainian leader, Modi tweeted: “Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.”

Zelensky said he believed that "India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need."

“I thank India for supporting our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

In a video posted to Twitter, Zelensky recapped all of his meetings during the first day of the global summit, and said a "peace formula" would include attracting "as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine."

Zelensky’s attendance, which was not confirmed until Friday, however, has made some uneasy, as officials told the Times it could make it difficult for certain leaders to maintain their neutrality.

The Brazilian delegation reportedly felt pressured to talk with Zelensky in a face-to-face meeting, Bloomberg reported.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is attending the summit as an invited guest, had said earlier that the U.S. and European nations are partially to blame for the Russian invasion, Bloomberg noted. But his position has softened, as he sent a top aide to Kyiv in recent weeks.

Lula met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday and the two leaders discussed Ukraine, but it was unclear whether Macron requested Lula sit down with Zelensky, Bloomberg said.

Lula, in a tweet, said only that the two spoke about "ways to build peace in Ukraine."