The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Zelensky Avidly Presses for Support in Series of Meetings at G7 Summit

    The president said he would work to win the backing of "as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine."

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan Saturday to meet with leaders at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the hope of convincing the world's largest democracies to continue their financial support in the war against Russia — and, perhaps, sway others to join the coalition.

    He talked Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among other leaders, and was to meet personally with President Joe Biden and summit host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday.

    (WPA Pool, Getty Images)

    G7 organizers said a previously unscheduled session of the summit meeting on Sunday would focus on Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Read More

    Zelensky also held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the summit as an invited guest. India purchases weapons from Russia and hasn’t supported sanctions against Moscow.

    After meeting the Ukrainian leader, Modi tweeted: “Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.”

    Zelensky said he believed that "India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need."

    “I thank India for supporting our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

    In a video posted to Twitter, Zelensky recapped all of his meetings during the first day of the global summit, and said a "peace formula" would include attracting "as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine."

    Zelensky’s attendance, which was not confirmed until Friday, however, has made some uneasy, as officials told the Times it could make it difficult for certain leaders to maintain their neutrality.

    The Brazilian delegation reportedly felt pressured to talk with Zelensky in a face-to-face meeting, Bloomberg reported.

    President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is attending the summit as an invited guest, had said earlier that the U.S. and European nations are partially to blame for the Russian invasion, Bloomberg noted. But his position has softened, as he sent a top aide to Kyiv in recent weeks.

    Lula met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday and the two leaders discussed Ukraine, but it was unclear whether Macron requested Lula sit down with Zelensky, Bloomberg said.

    Lula, in a tweet, said only that the two spoke about "ways to build peace in Ukraine."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.