Yulia the Molting Monk Seal Becomes Beach Sensation

A monk seal is stirring up quite a buzz on a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Yulia, an endangered Mediterranean monk seal, appeared south of the city's main beachfront last Friday -- and has been drawing onlookers ever since, according to the Associated Press.

Indeed Yulia is a sight to behold: The seal cow is one of just an estimated 350 mature members of the species left in the wild, and the seals are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The presence of a Mediterranean monk seal in Israel's waters is also rare. Of the seal populations left, many are only in a few locations in the Mediterranean Sea.

Yulia is currently molting -- a days-long process that will end with her shedding her winter coat, Aviad Scheinin, a marine biologist from the University of Haifa, told the AP.

The section of beach where Yulia is resting is fenced off from the public, and volunteers keep a close watch on the seal.

“This is a very rare event that a monk seal stays for such a long time on the shore,” Scheinin said.

According to Scheinin, Yulia has also been seen in Lebanon and Turkey in recent years. She is believed to be about 20 years old.

“I’m researching marine mammals for 20 years; this is the first time that I’m actually seeing such a thing, and I can hardly sleep at night because of that,” he said.