YouTuber Slammed After Mother Bear Shot Dead in Aftermath of Controversial Video - The Messenger
YouTuber Slammed After Mother Bear Shot Dead in Aftermath of Controversial Video

Critics say the 'unnecessary' video 'destroyed' a family of bears

Blake Harper
Critics say that Ruko Hada’s video resulted in a mother bear being shot and killedYouTube: Ruko Hada

A YouTuber has issued an apology following backlash for a video posted on their channel. Critics say this video resulted in the death of a mother bear.

Ruko Hada, a Japanese content creator with a primary focus on nature, filmed the controversial video in May. In the video, Hada was shown eating food in a forest on the north island of Hokkaido. Unexpectedly, a bear arrived and ended up eating the food while Hada hid.

This video incited local residents to file complaints about bears near the city of Sapporo. Responding to these complaints, rangers set up traps and eventually captured the mother bear, who was then shot and killed.

When news of the bear's death started to spread, many laid blame on Hada, stating that his video directly led to the bear being captured and killed. Ren Yabuki, the founder of the animal welfare group Life Investigation Agency, told Yahoo News Australia that the video was "unnecessary" and led to the bear family being "destroyed".

In the aftermath, Hada took down the video and issued a five-minute apology. In it, he said he would be more careful in the future and expressed remorse for the fallout from his original video.

