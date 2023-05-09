The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    YouTuber MrBeast Is Spending Millions to Buy All the Houses Around Him

    MrBeast now owns nearly all the homes on his street.

    Blake Harper
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    A mega-popular YouTube personality has slowly been buying up all of the houses in his neighborhood for his employees and family to live in, the New York Post reported.

    Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has become one of the biggest online celebrities in the world, with a reported net worth north of $50 million. But despite his billions of views and millions of followers, he has stuck to his roots.

    The 25-year-old still lives near Greenville, North Carolina, where he grew up, in a house that he bought in 2018 for about $320,000. In order to ensure his YouTube empire continues to grow, Donaldson has started buying other houses in the neighborhood for his employees to live in.

    Over the years, he has bought an additional four houses on the street, which he is using to house family members and employees. At least three of the homes were purchased off market and it is likely that Donaldson paid extra in order to get the homeowners to sell.

    According to Aaron Bowden, who sold his home to Donaldson last year, there is only one holdout left on the street. And he believes that they aren't willing to move because of their kids.

    "My understanding is the folks who are holding out is similar to any reason why would anyone would have held out — its the best school districts in the area, and they have kids in school," Bowden told the Post.

