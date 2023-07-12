YouTuber Charges Fans Money to See Gory Autopsy Photos of 11-Year-Old Boy Killed by Stepmom

A YouTuber is facing criticism for charging viewers to see autopsy photos of an 11-year-old boy who was brutally killed by his stepmother.

As NewsNation reports, the YouTuber, known as "Zav Girl," obtained the autopsy photos after submitting a Freedom of Information Act request. Upon receiving the images, she began to charge her followers $3 on Patreon to view them.

The boy, Gannon Stauch, was murdered by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, in Colorado in 2020. He was stabbed 18 times as he attempted to fight her off, before she hit him in the head and shot him. She then hid his body in a suitcase and drove to Florida to dispose of it off a bridge.

The photos of Gannon’s body were so graphic that some parts were obscured during Letecia Stauch’s trial. She was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Brian Entin, NewsNation's senior national correspondent who has covered criminal cases, said, "It’s sick. It’s deranged, and you should just own up to it. Whoever you are, wherever you live, maybe get out from behind your computer screen, go to the local courthouse and actually sit through a murder trial and see what it’s like for the families in real life."

Following the backlash, the YouTuber posted a statement addressing the controversy, which has since been deleted. Part of the statement read, "The reality of the situation is that different people feel differently about this. Some people genuinely think making a video including the autopsy photos is bad and I respect their opinion and feelings. Other people, like myself, think of autopsy photos and the coroner discussing/explaining them as interesting and informative and are able to view it all in a more scientific detached way."

The office of Michael Allen, the lead prosecutor on the Stauch case, contacted the family when they learned about the distribution of the photos. However, Allen said on "Dan Abrams Live" that there is not much they can do to have them removed.

"It’s just completely disrespectful to the family members who have had to live through this horror. But even more so, Gannon deserved so much more in life from his stepmother, and he certainly deserves dignity and respect in death," Allen said. "There’s nothing about what this YouTuber is doing, and I think there’s another one out there as well ... that provides any dignity or respect to Gannon."

Allen suggested that the YouTuber could have shared diagrams or illustrations instead of the actual images to portray "the depravity and horror that he had to live through." He also expressed that laws concerning how photos like Gannon's can be shared on the internet should be reviewed and updated.