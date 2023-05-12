YouTuber Admits Crashing Plane Into National Forest for the Views

Trevor Jacob, a 29-year-old YouTube personality whose single-engine plane crashed into a California national forest 18 months ago, admitted that he engineered the spectacle in hopes of getting a sponsorship deal.

Jacob made the admission as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, in which he pleaded guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The experienced skydiver and pilot posted the video in December 2021. It shows him flying the small aircraft over Los Padres National Forest when the propeller stops spinning. Jacob then parachutes to safety -- selfie stick in hand -- as the plane ditches into the forest. The crash was captured via several cameras attached to the fuselage.

At the time, Jacob denied that the crash was a publicity stunt. As part of the plea deal, he acknowledged that he intentionally crashed in the hopes of signing a sponsorship with a wallet company.

The video has racked up three million views and counting.