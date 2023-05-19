YouTube Star Hank Green Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Hank Green, a well-known science vlogger and internet personality, revealed to his fans on Friday that he is being treated for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Green posted a 13-minute video to his YouTube channel, vlogbrothers, which he runs with his older brother, John. Both Greens are also best-selling authors who have built a large following on social media for their science videos.

Green said in the video announcing his diagnosis that it started with a biopsy for swollen lymph nodes, which revealed the cancer.

“When you’re in the American healthcare system, you don’t expect things to move quick,” he said.



“When it starts to get a little bit efficient, that’s actually quite disconcerting.”

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a very rare form of cancer that is also much more predictable and treatable than the more common Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“I wanna be fun, goofy science guy, not struggling with anxiety, cancer guy,” Green said in the video, which racked up 25,000 views and 14,000 comments in its first two hours on YouTube.

“You can be both. I think I just have to let that go. It’s just one more thing I’m not in control of right now, which is a lot of things.”

