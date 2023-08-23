YouTube Prank Video Busted By Cops Sparks Online Backlash

A viral YouTube prank video has sparked backlash online after police were filmed stopping the prank and giving the YouTuber a citation, requiring him to appear in court.

In the video, a 14-year-old boy is seen holding a sign advertising cold beer on Monument Circle in Indianapolis in February. Passersby were unaware that the beer on offer was non-alcoholic.

Soon after, an Indiana State Capitol Police officer approaches the boy, asking him to move but allowing him to continue his venture. The teen relocates across the street and tries to sell the beer again, but an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer stops his operation and issues a citation.

First posted by the YouTube channel MindSquire in April, the video was later shared on TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter. The prank has garnered millions of views on each platform, with numerous users critiquing one police officer’s approach.

One user said, “The cop was being so rude, man. Clearly it was a joke. All he had to do was explain to you what could happen and to get out of there instead of blindsiding you with a ticket.” Another stated, “A power trip at its absolute finest. Needless to say, screw that guy.”

According to the IndyStar, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are aware of the video and maintained that the officers involved acted appropriately. They said the actions shown in the video were arrestable offenses, especially when one of the men allegedly refused to hand over his ID after being informed he was breaking a city ordinance.

“Doing something with the intent to draw the attention of the police will likely draw the attention of the police,” Lt. Shane Foley told the publication. “Officers in this situation worked with the people involved and used discretion in not making an arrest.”

In the edited video, the IMP officer mentioned it didn’t matter whether the beer was non-alcoholic; it couldn't be sold there. He then asks the 22-year-old video creator for his ID. According to police reports, when the man resists, the officer tells him he can either leave or provide his ID. After some time, the man hands over his ID.

When the officer comes back after checking the ID, he also has a citation. The YouTubers said they believed they were within their rights. However, court documents indicate the 22-year-old was cited for a transient merchant license violation, which means selling items on city property without the required license.

In the video, as the man begins to protest the citation, the officer warns, “If you wanna run your mouth, I will take you to jail.”

The video wraps up with a sequence set a month after the prank, where the creator reveals he had to appear in court, incurring a $200 citation and $150 in court fees.

According to court records, the citation resulted in a plea.