YouTube Chef Admits to Murdering, Dismembering Alleged Lover, Putting Body in Suitcase

A Spanish YouTube chef is facing charges after admitting to murdering his purported lover while on a trip to Thailand's island of Koh Phangan, Bangkok Post reported.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, has been detained by local authorities in connection to the death and dismemberment of Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, according to Reuters.

Thai police told the outlet that Sancho Bronchalo, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and actress Silvia Bronchalo, admitted to killing Arrieta Arteaga when he appeared in court on August 7.

He is being detained for further investigation and has been charged with premeditated murder along with concealing and removing body parts to cover up the victim's death or cause of death, Police Major General Saranyu Chamnanrat said.

The chef has been accused of dumping plastic bags containing Arrieta Arteaga's body parts onto a beach and dumping other portions of the dismembered body into the ocean which he allegedly carried out to sea in a suitcase via a kayak.

Relatives of Arrieta Arteaga told police that the surgeon and Sancho Bronchalo had been in a relationship for over a year and that the pair went to Koh Phangan for a Full Moon party.

While in questioning, Sancho Bronchalo claimed they were friends, a police source told Bangkok Post. He said he took Arrieta Arteaga to his room and that he refused when the surgeon wanted to have sex with him.

The chef said he then punched his friend out of anger, which caused him to hit his head on the bathtub and become unconscious. Sancho Bronchalo said he then cut the body into 14 pieces, which he split up attempting to dispose of the remains.

Sancho Bronchalo was the last person seen with the victim before his dismemberment, according to a police review of security footage, and he is alleged to have reported Arrieta Arteaga missing on Thursday night after trash collectors found human body parts at a dump.

According to Bangkok Post, forensic officers collected hair, fat, and tissues samples from a drain after conducting a search of the hotel room where Sancho Bronchalo allegedly killed his travel partner.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue the search for more remains, according to police.

Sunday, Sancho Bronchalo's family released a statement asking for "maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the whole family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion," Reuters reported.