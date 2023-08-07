YouTube Chef Admits to Murdering, Dismembering Alleged Lover, Putting Body in Suitcase - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

YouTube Chef Admits to Murdering, Dismembering Alleged Lover, Putting Body in Suitcase

The Spanish chef says he killed his Colombian travel partner on the Thai island of Koh Phangan after rejecting the victim's romantic advances — the victim's family says they were in a relationship

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo confessed to killing his Colombian travel partner on the Thai island of Koh Phangan after rejecting the victim’s romantic advances — the victim’s family says they were in a relationshipRoyal Thai Police

A Spanish YouTube chef is facing charges after admitting to murdering his purported lover while on a trip to Thailand's island of Koh Phangan, Bangkok Post reported.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, has been detained by local authorities in connection to the death and dismemberment of Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, according to Reuters.

Thai police told the outlet that Sancho Bronchalo, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and actress Silvia Bronchalo, admitted to killing Arrieta Arteaga when he appeared in court on August 7.

He is being detained for further investigation and has been charged with premeditated murder along with concealing and removing body parts to cover up the victim's death or cause of death, Police Major General Saranyu Chamnanrat said.

Read More

The chef has been accused of dumping plastic bags containing Arrieta Arteaga's body parts onto a beach and dumping other portions of the dismembered body into the ocean which he allegedly carried out to sea in a suitcase via a kayak.

Relatives of Arrieta Arteaga told police that the surgeon and Sancho Bronchalo had been in a relationship for over a year and that the pair went to Koh Phangan for a Full Moon party.

While in questioning, Sancho Bronchalo claimed they were friends, a police source told Bangkok Post. He said he took Arrieta Arteaga to his room and that he refused when the surgeon wanted to have sex with him.

The chef said he then punched his friend out of anger, which caused him to hit his head on the bathtub and become unconscious. Sancho Bronchalo said he then cut the body into 14 pieces, which he split up attempting to dispose of the remains.

Sancho Bronchalo was the last person seen with the victim before his dismemberment, according to a police review of security footage, and he is alleged to have reported Arrieta Arteaga missing on Thursday night after trash collectors found human body parts at a dump.

According to Bangkok Post, forensic officers collected hair, fat, and tissues samples from a drain after conducting a search of the hotel room where Sancho Bronchalo allegedly killed his travel partner.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue the search for more remains, according to police.

Sunday, Sancho Bronchalo's family released a statement asking for "maximum respect, both for Daniel Sancho himself and for the whole family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion," Reuters reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.