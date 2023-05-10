The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    YouTube Is Now Blocking Ad Blockers

    The video platform is nudging users toward its premium service.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    YouTube is experimenting with a new feature to fight against ad blockers and keep viewers from skipping ads before watching videos.

    This new ad-block-blocking initiative was shared by a user on the YouTube subreddit, as they posted a screenshot of pop-up that warned that "Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube." The pop-up gave the option of allowing ads or trying the $12/month YouTube Premium service.

    The pop-up was confirmed as legitimate by a YouTube employee, though it seems this is being tested in a very limited way at this point. Though it could be expanded if it proves to be an effective way to shut down ad blocking.

    YouTube Premium has steadily grown its subscriber base, topping 80 million users as of November. The paid tier lets users download and watch videos ad-free, along with access to YouTube Music.

    Read More

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.