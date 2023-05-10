YouTube Is Now Blocking Ad Blockers

YouTube is experimenting with a new feature to fight against ad blockers and keep viewers from skipping ads before watching videos.
This new ad-block-blocking initiative was shared by a user on the YouTube subreddit, as they posted a screenshot of pop-up that warned that "Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube." The pop-up gave the option of allowing ads or trying the $12/month YouTube Premium service.
The pop-up was confirmed as legitimate by a YouTube employee, though it seems this is being tested in a very limited way at this point. Though it could be expanded if it proves to be an effective way to shut down ad blocking.
YouTube Premium has steadily grown its subscriber base, topping 80 million users as of November. The paid tier lets users download and watch videos ad-free, along with access to YouTube Music.
- Why Miller Lite Is Suddenly Facing Conservative Backlash for an Ad From March
- Old YouTube Videos To Be Spared In Google’s Inactive Accounts Purge
- Bill Banning Transgender Gender Care For Minors Sent to Texas Governor
- YouTube Algorithm Funnels Violent Gun Videos to Kids: Study
- Woman Who Said Husband Was Killed in 1961 Is Now Held Responsible for His Death
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews