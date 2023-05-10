YouTube Is Now Blocking Ad Blockers

YouTube is experimenting with a new feature to fight against ad blockers and keep viewers from skipping ads before watching videos.

This new ad-block-blocking initiative was shared by a user on the YouTube subreddit, as they posted a screenshot of pop-up that warned that "Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube." The pop-up gave the option of allowing ads or trying the $12/month YouTube Premium service.

The pop-up was confirmed as legitimate by a YouTube employee, though it seems this is being tested in a very limited way at this point. Though it could be expanded if it proves to be an effective way to shut down ad blocking.

YouTube Premium has steadily grown its subscriber base, topping 80 million users as of November. The paid tier lets users download and watch videos ad-free, along with access to YouTube Music.