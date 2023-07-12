Youth Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Filming Woman in Shower Hit With New Charges of Spying on Changing Bridesmaids

A youth pastor who was arrested for allegedly filming a woman in the shower has been hit with additional charges for allegedly recording women changing at a wedding, WSB-TV reported.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield is facing nearly 60 charges related to voyeurism and first-degree exploitation of a minor after police said he allegedly set up a camera to film women changing after being hired as a videographer at a wedding in September 2021.

Police warrants revealed a camera was positioned upwards on the floor to capture up the women's dresses as they passed, the outlet reported.

Mayfield was arrested in May for allegedly videotaping a woman while she was showering.

That investigation revealed he had allegedly filmed multiple girls, some as young as 14, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville, where he was employed as a youth pastor, WHNS reported in June.

At the wedding, “the recording and others like it were made for the purpose of sexual stimulation as admitted by the defendant during a confession,” a warrant read, as cited by WSBTV.

Mayfield is being held at Greenville County Detention Center.