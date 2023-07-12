Youth Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Filming Woman in Shower Hit With New Charges of Spying on Changing Bridesmaids
Daniel Kellan Mayfield is facing nearly 60 charges related to voyeurism and first-degree exploitation of a minor
A youth pastor who was arrested for allegedly filming a woman in the shower has been hit with additional charges for allegedly recording women changing at a wedding, WSB-TV reported.
Daniel Kellan Mayfield is facing nearly 60 charges related to voyeurism and first-degree exploitation of a minor after police said he allegedly set up a camera to film women changing after being hired as a videographer at a wedding in September 2021.
Police warrants revealed a camera was positioned upwards on the floor to capture up the women's dresses as they passed, the outlet reported.
Mayfield was arrested in May for allegedly videotaping a woman while she was showering.
- Former New Mexico Priest Arrested with Federal Charges for Alleged Child Sex Abuse
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming It
- Indiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Driving Drunk — to Job Interview With Sheriff’s Department
- Chiropractor Accused of Putting Spy Camera in Office Bathroom to Film Patients Faces Child Porn Charges After Videotaping Minor: Authorities
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s Coffee
That investigation revealed he had allegedly filmed multiple girls, some as young as 14, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville, where he was employed as a youth pastor, WHNS reported in June.
At the wedding, “the recording and others like it were made for the purpose of sexual stimulation as admitted by the defendant during a confession,” a warrant read, as cited by WSBTV.
Mayfield is being held at Greenville County Detention Center.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews