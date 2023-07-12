Youth Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Filming Woman in Shower Hit With New Charges of Spying on Changing Bridesmaids - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Youth Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Filming Woman in Shower Hit With New Charges of Spying on Changing Bridesmaids

Daniel Kellan Mayfield is facing nearly 60 charges related to voyeurism and first-degree exploitation of a minor

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A youth pastor who was arrested for allegedly filming a woman in the shower has been hit with additional charges for allegedly recording women changing at a wedding, WSB-TV reported.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield is facing nearly 60 charges related to voyeurism and first-degree exploitation of a minor after police said he allegedly set up a camera to film women changing after being hired as a videographer at a wedding in September 2021.

Police warrants revealed a camera was positioned upwards on the floor to capture up the women's dresses as they passed, the outlet reported. 

Mayfield was arrested in May for allegedly videotaping a woman while she was showering.

Read More
Daniel Mayfield
Daniel Mayfield faces nearly 60 charges related to voyeurism and exploitation of minors after he was caught allegedly filming women in the shower and filming women changing at a wedding.Greenville County

That investigation revealed he had allegedly filmed multiple girls, some as young as 14, in the bathroom of First Baptist Gowensville, where he was employed as a youth pastor, WHNS reported in June.

At the wedding, “the recording and others like it were made for the purpose of sexual stimulation as admitted by the defendant during a confession,” a warrant read, as cited by WSBTV.

Mayfield is being held at Greenville County Detention Center.

A teen is being charged with attempted murder after putting a police officer in a chokehold during an altercation
A teen is being charged with attempted murder after putting a police officer in a chokehold during an altercationOliver Helbig/Getty
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.