Young Woman Murdered 44 Years Ago, Previously Claimed By Confessed Serial Killer, Finally Identified

Officials in Texas on Thursday identified a woman who was murdered more than four decades ago, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The body of the woman, identified as Kathy Ann Smith, was first discovered in 1979, after the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a dead woman along a highway in Elgin, Texas.

Deputies at the time were unable to identify the woman, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. But they estimated she could have been anywhere from 16 to 40 years of age at the time of her death.

Five years later, Henry Lee Lucas, a convicted serial killer, confessed, saying he had killed her. Lucas was also known as the Confession Killer because he said he had committed as many as 600 individual murders.

Lucas had walked back some of his confessions but has always remained steadfast about this one, saying he had committed the 1979 murder of the unidentified woman.

“I know Henry Lee was capable of committing murder," Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said during a press conference. But Cook said he wasn’t sure Lucas was telling the truth about the 1979 murder. But Lucas today remains the only suspect.

Jane Doe, whose remains have recently been identified as Kathy Smith. Bastrop County Sheriff's Office

The case was reopened in 2019, and the woman’s gravesite was exhumed. DNA samples were from the woman’s corpse but still, no identity came up. Then three years later, the gravesite was exhumed again, and with the help of a team of research professionals from Texas State University, deputies collected enough DNA to be able to identify her as Smith, who died at 22.

Deputies learned Smith had been adopted and worked to identify any remaining living relatives to “give closure to the family,” Cook said during the press conference.

Smith had left behind a daughter, who “now knows what happened to her mother,” Cook said.

She would have turned 67 last week.

