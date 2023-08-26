Young Victim in NYC Hammer Attack Suffered Gruesome Head Wounds, Photos Show - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Young Victim in NYC Hammer Attack Suffered Gruesome Head Wounds, Photos Show

Sophia, 3, and brother David, 5, nearly died after LiYong Ye attacked them and their mother 43-year-old Zhao Zhao in their Brooklyn apartment

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sophia, 3, and brother David, 5, nearly died after LiYong Ye attacked them and their mother 43-year-old Zhao Zhao in their Brooklyn apartment .Getty Images

One of the victims in the recent NYC hammer attack suffered gruesome head wounds, recently revealed photos show. 

A GoFundMe page set up to help provide support to the two young children of murder victim, Zhao Xhao, 43, of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, shows a photo of one child lying on their side with a shaved head covered in stitches. The second image shows the other child with swollen eyes lying in bed in a neck brace surrounded by tubes.

“Five-year-old David and three-year-old Sophia were the couple’s pride and joy. They made all the sacrifices possible to ensure their children would have a better future,” wrote Nicole Huang, a volunteer staff working with a nonprofit called Parent-Child Relationship Association who launched the page on Friday.

Zhao was bludgeoned to death after she and her two children were attacked by 47-year-old LiYong Ye inside their apartment in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The two siblings nearly died when attacked by Ye, who lived in another room in the apartment with his 9-year-old son. 

The attack stemmed from tensions between Ye and his roommates, including Zhao, according to the police. Ye had disputes over rent, noise, the shared kitchen, and the Wi-Fi use, according to ABC 7 New York.

Jing Hong Liu, Zhao’s husband and the children’s father, was away when the attack happened. He works as a kitchen worker in a restaurant in Ohio and would often visit them once a month. 

Liu is now back in New York City taking care of his children, according to Huang who added that Sophia and David have been transferred to Bellevue Hospital Trauma Center, with David’s condition “somewhat” stabilizing, but he still needs to remain in the ICU.

Read More

Meanwhile, Sophia was scheduled for a “life-saving” surgery on Friday, but the surgery was “postponed until some vital indicators would improve.” 

Their father will not be able to work for the “foreseeable future” as he takes care of his children, Huang wrote, and funds are needed for their long-term physical and mental recovery. The family also currently doesn’t have an apartment to return to after they leave the hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of $30,928 was raised for the family. 

Meanwhile, Ye was arrested as he tried to walk out of the building, covered in blood. He has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.