Young Victim in NYC Hammer Attack Suffered Gruesome Head Wounds, Photos Show

One of the victims in the recent NYC hammer attack suffered gruesome head wounds, recently revealed photos show.
A GoFundMe page set up to help provide support to the two young children of murder victim, Zhao Xhao, 43, of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, shows a photo of one child lying on their side with a shaved head covered in stitches. The second image shows the other child with swollen eyes lying in bed in a neck brace surrounded by tubes.
“Five-year-old David and three-year-old Sophia were the couple’s pride and joy. They made all the sacrifices possible to ensure their children would have a better future,” wrote Nicole Huang, a volunteer staff working with a nonprofit called Parent-Child Relationship Association who launched the page on Friday.
Zhao was bludgeoned to death after she and her two children were attacked by 47-year-old LiYong Ye inside their apartment in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The two siblings nearly died when attacked by Ye, who lived in another room in the apartment with his 9-year-old son.
The attack stemmed from tensions between Ye and his roommates, including Zhao, according to the police. Ye had disputes over rent, noise, the shared kitchen, and the Wi-Fi use, according to ABC 7 New York.
Jing Hong Liu, Zhao’s husband and the children’s father, was away when the attack happened. He works as a kitchen worker in a restaurant in Ohio and would often visit them once a month.
Liu is now back in New York City taking care of his children, according to Huang who added that Sophia and David have been transferred to Bellevue Hospital Trauma Center, with David’s condition “somewhat” stabilizing, but he still needs to remain in the ICU.
- Husband of NYC Hammer Attack Victim Apologizes to Wife in Heartbreaking Tribute
- Cops Save NYC Shark-Attack Victim With Leg Tourniquet: Report
- Mother Killed and 2 Children Critically Hurt in Hammer Attack at Their NYC Home
- Messy Apartment Set Off Hammer-Wielding Roommate Who Killed Mother and Attacked Kids: DA
- New York City Shark Attack Victim ‘Lost 20 Pounds of Flesh’: Reports
- Bodycam Captures Hammer Attack on Connecticut Police Officer
Meanwhile, Sophia was scheduled for a “life-saving” surgery on Friday, but the surgery was “postponed until some vital indicators would improve.”
Their father will not be able to work for the “foreseeable future” as he takes care of his children, Huang wrote, and funds are needed for their long-term physical and mental recovery. The family also currently doesn’t have an apartment to return to after they leave the hospital.
As of Saturday afternoon, a total of $30,928 was raised for the family.
Meanwhile, Ye was arrested as he tried to walk out of the building, covered in blood. He has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews