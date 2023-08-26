Young Victim in NYC Hammer Attack Suffered Gruesome Head Wounds, Photos Show

One of the victims in the recent NYC hammer attack suffered gruesome head wounds, recently revealed photos show.

A GoFundMe page set up to help provide support to the two young children of murder victim, Zhao Xhao, 43, of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, shows a photo of one child lying on their side with a shaved head covered in stitches. The second image shows the other child with swollen eyes lying in bed in a neck brace surrounded by tubes.

“Five-year-old David and three-year-old Sophia were the couple’s pride and joy. They made all the sacrifices possible to ensure their children would have a better future,” wrote Nicole Huang, a volunteer staff working with a nonprofit called Parent-Child Relationship Association who launched the page on Friday.

Zhao was bludgeoned to death after she and her two children were attacked by 47-year-old LiYong Ye inside their apartment in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The two siblings nearly died when attacked by Ye, who lived in another room in the apartment with his 9-year-old son.

The attack stemmed from tensions between Ye and his roommates, including Zhao, according to the police. Ye had disputes over rent, noise, the shared kitchen, and the Wi-Fi use, according to ABC 7 New York.

Jing Hong Liu, Zhao’s husband and the children’s father, was away when the attack happened. He works as a kitchen worker in a restaurant in Ohio and would often visit them once a month.

Liu is now back in New York City taking care of his children, according to Huang who added that Sophia and David have been transferred to Bellevue Hospital Trauma Center, with David’s condition “somewhat” stabilizing, but he still needs to remain in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Sophia was scheduled for a “life-saving” surgery on Friday, but the surgery was “postponed until some vital indicators would improve.”

Their father will not be able to work for the “foreseeable future” as he takes care of his children, Huang wrote, and funds are needed for their long-term physical and mental recovery. The family also currently doesn’t have an apartment to return to after they leave the hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, a total of $30,928 was raised for the family.

Meanwhile, Ye was arrested as he tried to walk out of the building, covered in blood. He has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.