Young People Harassed, Asked on Dates After Giving Personal Information to ‘Text Pest’ Delivery Drivers

Young people in the UK have reportedly been harassed after giving their contact information to “text pest” delivery drivers, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)— a data protection watchdog that reports to Parliament.

ICO conducted research that showed that nearly a third of young people, ranging in age from 18 to 34, received inappropriate texts after they provided their contact details for services that include food and postal deliveries, Sky News reported.

ICO’s research showed that 17% of the public who provided their personal information for business purposes have received romantic or sexual propositions. Those who received such propositions include 30% aged between 18 and 24 years old, 29% aged 25 to 34 years old, and 25% aged 35 to 44 years old.

Those living in London reported being harassed the most, with 33% saying that they were inappropriately contacted, according to ICO’s research.

ICO has made an online form available to gather evidence for such harassment. Those online forms are open until September 15, according to Sky News.

Such texting is illegal, according to ICO, which said that it would contact companies to remind them about their responsibilities to protect their customers’ data. Meanwhile, Emily Keaney, ICO’s deputy commissioner of regulator policy, warned companies that "there can be no looking the other way".

"People have the right to order a pizza, give their email for a receipt, or have shopping delivered, without then being asked for sex or a date a little while later," she said, according to Sky News. "They have a right to know that when they hand over their personal information, that it will not then be used in ways that they would not be comfortable with."