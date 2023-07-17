Young Children of Mother Found Dead in Devastating Pa. Floods Still Missing, Search Underway - The Messenger
Young Children of Mother Found Dead in Devastating Pa. Floods Still Missing, Search Underway

A 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother were still missing on Monday morning after floodwaters overtook Bucks County

Christopher Gavin
JWPlayer

A search for two young children continued Monday after the two were swept away in flood waters Sunday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania that left five people dead, including their mother.

Flooding in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania.
Two children remained missing on Monday following flooding in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania the day before.Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department said Monday that improved weather conditions have allowed first responders to triple their assets and expand their search area as they look for the 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother.

"We have search teams on foot, teams in boats searching the Delaware River, we are utilizing drone teams, diver teams, and sonar technology," officials said in a Facebook post.

"Every effort will be made to bring these beautiful children home to their families."

The two children were visiting the Philadelphia suburbs from Charleston, SC and were traveling with their parents, their grandmother and their 4-year-old brother on their way to a barbecue when their encountered rising flood waters along Route 532, authorities said.

As their car became submerged, the father escaped to safety with the 4-year-old boy, and the mother and grandmother grabbed the two younger children, but were picked up by the storm surge, Tim Brewer, chief of the Upper Makefield Fire Company told reporters later Sunday.

Brewer said crews located the remains of the mother, who has not been publicly identified. According to officials, the grandmother managed to survive and was treated at a local hospital.

"Despite this devastating grief that they are going through, they hear your prayers as well as your well wishes," Brewer said about the family. "And they wanted us to let you know that they were overwhelmed by the support and by the kindness and the love."

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of five people were confirmed dead following the intense floods.

The heavy rains began around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Washington Crossing township in Bucks County.

Brewer said responders in the area have never encountered anything like this before.

"We are all grieving," he said Sunday. "However, our commitment to finding the two children will still be unwavering. As we do all we can to bring them home to our loved ones."

