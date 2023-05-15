The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Young Americans Are Using Fake British Accents to Fight Anxiety

    Gen Z turns to faux British accents to handle anxiety in social situations.

    Blake Harper
    A growing number of young Americans are incorporating fake British accents into their daily conversations.

    While there isn't one specific reason for this trend, for Gen Z, it often serves as a way to alleviate anxiety or navigate social conflicts.

    Kyra Green, a 26-year-old, explained to The Guardian that using a British accent helped her stay calm when she lost her boarding pass just before a flight. Similarly, Asher Lieberman, a 21-year-old college student, uses the accent as a "defense mechanism" to navigate awkward social situations, such as confronting his roommate or dealing with an uncomfortable date.

    "It’s me being playful. It’s the British part of me asking for something that needs to be done, not the real me," he told The Guardian.

    This isn't the first time Americans have adopted British accents en masse. A few years ago, parents noticed that their toddlers had started speaking with an accent because of the TV show Peppa Pig.

