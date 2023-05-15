The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Yosemite Campsites to Close Ahead of Expected Merced River Flooding

    The river's snowpack is 231 percent of average for this time of year

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    (Alexander Migl/Wikimedia Commons)

    Multiple campgrounds in Yosemite National Park will close Monday in anticipation of the Merced River flooding due to warm weather and a large amount of melting snow.

    Both the Lower Pines and North Pines campgrounds as well as Housekeeping Camp will close Monday morning while closures of other campgrounds are possible, according to park officials.

    The potential flooding of the Merced River is the result of a snowpack that was 231 percent of average for this time of year as of May 1, per data from the National Park Service.

    The Tuolumne River Basin snowpack is also some 250 percent above average for this time of year while Vernal Falls, Nevada Falls, Bridalveil Falls and Yosemite Falls are all flowing at higher rates than normal.

    Read More

    Yosemite, like most of the West Coast, was blanketed with above normal rain and snow during the 2022-23 winter and spring rain season, as multiple atmospheric rivers repeatedly doused California. Rising temperatures as summer approaches are expected to melt a significant portion of that snow and bolster river stages in the coming weeks and months.

    Hydrologic modeling by the U.S. National Weather Service projects that the Merced River at the Pohono Bridge could reach as high as 13 feet this week, with 10 feet considered the flood stage threshold. Before this year, the river had not reached flood stage at Pohono Bridge since 2018.

    Yosemite officials said in a Tweet posted May 13 that they plan to issue an update on campground closures by Monday evening, when they will have more information about flood conditions. The park is currently accessible via state Routes 41 and 140.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.