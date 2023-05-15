Yosemite Campsites to Close Ahead of Expected Merced River Flooding

Multiple campgrounds in Yosemite National Park will close Monday in anticipation of the Merced River flooding due to warm weather and a large amount of melting snow.

Both the Lower Pines and North Pines campgrounds as well as Housekeeping Camp will close Monday morning while closures of other campgrounds are possible, according to park officials.

The potential flooding of the Merced River is the result of a snowpack that was 231 percent of average for this time of year as of May 1, per data from the National Park Service.

The Tuolumne River Basin snowpack is also some 250 percent above average for this time of year while Vernal Falls, Nevada Falls, Bridalveil Falls and Yosemite Falls are all flowing at higher rates than normal.

Yosemite, like most of the West Coast, was blanketed with above normal rain and snow during the 2022-23 winter and spring rain season, as multiple atmospheric rivers repeatedly doused California. Rising temperatures as summer approaches are expected to melt a significant portion of that snow and bolster river stages in the coming weeks and months.

Hydrologic modeling by the U.S. National Weather Service projects that the Merced River at the Pohono Bridge could reach as high as 13 feet this week, with 10 feet considered the flood stage threshold. Before this year, the river had not reached flood stage at Pohono Bridge since 2018.

Yosemite officials said in a Tweet posted May 13 that they plan to issue an update on campground closures by Monday evening, when they will have more information about flood conditions. The park is currently accessible via state Routes 41 and 140.