Yes, It Is Possible to Overhydrate. These Are the Signs You’ve Had Too Much Water

It has been said that you can never get enough of a good thing. Of course, that's not always necessarily true. Take water, for instance.

The popular axiom is that humans should guzzle at least eight glasses of water per day. But there's a line between hydrating and taking things too far. Water intoxication — otherwise known as water poisoning, hyperhydration, overhydration, or water toxemia — can cause a coma.

It's also known to lead to seizures, permanent brain damage, and in some cases, death.

While water is essential to the body, acute ingestion of too much too quickly can cause health issues.

The kidneys are only capable of processing 0.8 to 1 liters of water per hour, meaning drinking too much can disturb the body's electrolyte balance.

While experts concede it would be difficult to drink too much water accidentally, it can happen, as it can dilute the sodium in one's blood. With unrelenting heat waves continuing to roast Americans from coast to coast, here are some of the key signs to look out for while keeping cool safely.

The symptoms of water poisoning are similar to some of the symptoms associated with dehydration, like drowsiness, confusion, hallucinations, and nausea. Cells in the brain also swell in the presence of excess water.

Too much water often leads one to feel disoriented, according to the Mayo Clinic. Headaches are also common — again, a typical symptom associated with dehydration.

Double vision, muscle weakness, spasms, or cramping, and actually vomiting are other signs you may want to slow down with the H2O.

To prevent overhydration, experts advise relying on thirst cues rather than just drinking randomly. Also, people should keep an eye on the color of their urine as well as tabs on how many trips they're making to the bathroom.

Consistently clear urine is a sign you're drinking too much — it should be light yellow to clear. Doctors advise drinking no more than 1 liter of fluid per hour, giving your kidneys time to get rid of excess water.

And if you are experiencing excessive thirst, that is probably something you should talk to your doctor about.

Experts have offered other recommendations for staying hydrated that don't necessarily involve water.

While noting the evidence is rather weak, Harvard University notes some studies have shown milk is better at hydrating humans than water.

Certain fruits and vegetables — watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches, cucumbers, leafy greens, radishes, celery, tomatoes — are also recommended for people who want to stay hydrated.

Research also shows that regular exercise helps improve overall electrolyte levels.