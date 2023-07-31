Yelp to Host ‘Black in Business’ Summit Helping Entrepreneurs Advance - The Messenger
Yelp to Host ‘Black in Business’ Summit Helping Entrepreneurs Advance

Keynote speaker chef JJ Johnson says he wants to give prospective business leaders the guidance and advice he wasn't able to get himself

Published |Updated
Rachel Askinasi
The Yelp headquarters in San Francisco, CaliforniaGetty Images

The prominent chef and restaurateur JJ Johnson wants to create a space for newer business leaders where they can hear about what their predecessors have both been through and achieved.

"Black business owners are on the 20-yard line in comparison to white business owners," he said. "White business owners are on the 80-yard line."

The review platform Yelp, in partnership with Johnson and other business leaders, is hosting its third annual Black in Business Summit on August 2. It's a free, public, virtual event offering anyone a chance to learn from Black leaders across industries.

This year's summit features two keynote speakers: Johnson and New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones.

Johnson says it's important for aspiring business owners to be able to hear from industry players like himself about their experiences, wins, struggles, tips on how to scale, and more.

JJ Johnson attends the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Lauren Von Der Pool and JJ Johnson on October 15, 2022 in New York City.
JJ Johnson wants to give entrepreneurs the advice he never got as a budding businessmanTheo Wargo/Getty Images

The chef says he's honored to be one of this year's keynote speakers, adding that he's a fan of the site.

"They're a big business that wants to get behind entrepreneurs to help them become better in business," he said. "I think it's smart, I think it's amazing and [it's] a resource."

For the past few years, Black women have been the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs, according to 2021 research from Harvard Business Review.

"Yelp is seeing that," Johnson said. "They're seeing the statistics. They're saying, 'Well, if they're the number one leader in business, then it means overall Black people are going to be the number one leaders in business one day, we should invest right now in the grassroots of it all. We should give them the resources right now. We should give them the resources that can help them.'"

Johnson said he constantly gets messages from people asking for business advice. So a common space like the one Yelp aims to create with the summit gives him a way to share those answers with a wide swath of people at once.

"When I was raising money [for my restaurant] on a friends and family round, I didn't have anybody to go to that looked like me to ask for advice," Johnson said. Now, this arena connects up-and-comers with more established people directly.

Building equity and community is also important in business, Johnson said. And this gathering helps to foster that, allowing attendees and speakers alike to build resources within the business landscape.

JJ Johnson attends the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Lauren Von Der Pool and JJ Johnson on October 15, 2022 in New York City.
JJ Johnson is the founder of Fieldtrip, a fast-casual rice bowl restaurant in ManhattanTheo Wargo/Getty Images

He says even just the existence of this summit allows for Black business owners to feel comfortable when their business ends up on Yelp. "I know that they're behind us, and that they want us on the platform," he said. "And that's important for Black people in America, to know that there's a place of comfortability for us."

Johnson hopes attendees get the information they've always been looking for and the tools they need to be able to "turn no's into yes'."

Looking back, he wishes he had someone early on in his entrepreneurial career who would have told him not to settle for crumbs and try to make whatever he was given work.

"Making it work doesn't make you have a successful business," Johnson said. "And a lot of Black folks are always trying to make it work."

Attendees can register for the free event and find a full schedule of speakers on Yelp's Black in Business Summit event page.

