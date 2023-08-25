Yellowstone Tourist Drunkenly Burns Himself in Hot Springs, Gets Arrested and Banned From Park - The Messenger
Yellowstone Tourist Drunkenly Burns Himself in Hot Springs, Gets Arrested and Banned From Park

Hot springs at the national park can be up to 198 degrees Fahrenheit

Yelena Dzhanova
Water in the hot springs, which are usually surrounded by thin, breakable crust, can cause severe or fatal burnsNPS/Dave Krueger

A Michigan man burned himself after drunkenly wandering into a a hot springs area, authorities say. And he got arrested and banned from the park for his trouble.

Jason Wicks, 49 and of Hillman, Michigan, is accused of “off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” according to the US Attorney’s Office for Wyoming.

Wicks came away with “a non-life-threatening injury to his lower extremity,” a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office told NBC News.

Water in Yellowstone hot springs can be up to 198 degrees Fahrenheit, while some steam vents can be 275 degrees.

Wicks pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanors but was banned from Yellowstone, as well as from the nearby Grand Teton National Park.

The incident, which happened Tuesday night, remains under investigation.

Earlier this year, two tourists were caught on camera veering off the trail at Yellowstone. One of them rolled her sleeves up and dipped her hand into a hot spring. A video shows her yelling out, “It’s hot,” and then retreating back to the boardwalk.

Water in the hot springs, according to the National Park Service, can “cause severe or fatal burns.”

The hot springs themselves are usually surrounded by “thin, breakable crust.”

