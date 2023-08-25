Yellowstone Tourist Drunkenly Burns Himself in Hot Springs, Gets Arrested and Banned From Park

A Michigan man burned himself after drunkenly wandering into a a hot springs area, authorities say. And he got arrested and banned from the park for his trouble.
Jason Wicks, 49 and of Hillman, Michigan, is accused of “off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” according to the US Attorney’s Office for Wyoming.
Wicks came away with “a non-life-threatening injury to his lower extremity,” a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office told NBC News.
Water in Yellowstone hot springs can be up to 198 degrees Fahrenheit, while some steam vents can be 275 degrees.
Wicks pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanors but was banned from Yellowstone, as well as from the nearby Grand Teton National Park.
The incident, which happened Tuesday night, remains under investigation.
Earlier this year, two tourists were caught on camera veering off the trail at Yellowstone. One of them rolled her sleeves up and dipped her hand into a hot spring. A video shows her yelling out, “It’s hot,” and then retreating back to the boardwalk.
- Yellowstone Tourist Dips Hand in Hot Springs and Faces Steamy Surprise
- Elk in Yellowstone Chase Away Tourists Trying to Get Close to Calf
- Visitor Drives Car into Yellowstone Lake Trying to Snap ‘Social Media Pic’
- Tourist Pleads Guilty to Helping Baby Bison Separated from Mother in Yellowstone
- Bison Gores Tourist in National Park for Second Time in Days
Water in the hot springs, according to the National Park Service, can “cause severe or fatal burns.”
The hot springs themselves are usually surrounded by “thin, breakable crust.”
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews